Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
KBTX.com
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to multiple grass fires along a one-mile stretch of FM 974 on the northeast side of Brazos County. The fires were reported near the Edge community along Tabor Road near Alexander Road and Della Love Road. It’s unclear at the moment what...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human trafficking
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan College Station announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. “Human trafficking is an issue that’s going all the way around the world,” Deputy David Wilcox said. “We have 40 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, and being able to prepare for that here in the Brazos Valley and our surrounding region and get the training and resources that we need to be able to address it and target that is very valuable.”
KBTX.com
New drought monitor released Thursday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases an updated drought monitor. Since the release of last week’s drought monitor, the Brazos Valley has seen very little rain. Portions of the Brazos Valley saw thunderstorms Wednesday night, but rainfall totals are not included in the new drought monitor.
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners move forward with plans to build medical examiner’s facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to approve using $24 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to build a new medical examiner facility. It’s long been a desire for officials to bring a medical examiner’s facility to Brazos County. For more than a decade county leaders have discussed the possibility but the timing wasn’t quite right and the money wasn’t there.
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Texas A&M Horticulture Club plant sale October 14-15
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Horticulture Club is hosting its Fall 2022 plant sale this weekend. The sale is Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the lawn by the AgriLife Center. It’s located at 556 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station.
Catch a bass with Blotchy Bass Syndrome? Send a photo to Texas Parks and Wildlife
If you catch a bass stricken with Blotchy Bass Syndrome, you might be able to win Bass Pro Shops gift card because of it.
The dangers of breaking the 'Move Over or Slow Down' law
HOUSTON — If you’ve ever been stranded on the side of the road, you know how scary it is to have cars and trucks whizzing by you at highway speeds. Those who have been hit say it’s one thing to imagine it, it’s another to see the aftermath.
ERCOT says Texas power grid is ready to withstand any extreme storms this winter
State leaders say reforms made to the state's electrical grid are costing Texans.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report
Mid-afternoon yesterday, FCSO Deputies Leatherman and Darby conducted a traffic stop west of Teague on US HWY 84. Shortly after making contact with the occupants of the vehicle the Deputies began a narcotics investigation which ultimately led to the arrest of both occupants of the vehicle. The female driver was...
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
KBTX.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is back!. Friday marks the start of the kick-off weekend. Hundreds of people geared up to showoff their cooking skills to compete in the steak cook-off. Including one group from Las Vegas. Chef Leandro and his crew, one of them being...
KWTX
Escaped inmate from Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,37, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted for escape and the public is being asked to be on the lookout. Hogan escaped from his work crew at Seaton...
KBTX.com
Destination Bryan revs up for Fall activities
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the weather gets cooler and the holidays roll around, there are plenty of fun Fall activities to do with families. Destination Bryan’s Abigail Noel says the city has you covered regardless of the reason or season, with plenty of things to do in Bryan for the next three months.
KBTX.com
Greater Texas Foundation awards large grant for Brazos Valley Gives matching
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Donations made to your local school district during Brazos Valley Gives will triple in value thanks to a grant from the Greater Texas Foundation. The foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. It will be used to provide matching funds for education foundations participating in the fundraiser.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
KBTX.com
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
