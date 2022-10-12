ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, TX

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human trafficking

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan College Station announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. “Human trafficking is an issue that’s going all the way around the world,” Deputy David Wilcox said. “We have 40 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, and being able to prepare for that here in the Brazos Valley and our surrounding region and get the training and resources that we need to be able to address it and target that is very valuable.”
New drought monitor released Thursday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases an updated drought monitor. Since the release of last week’s drought monitor, the Brazos Valley has seen very little rain. Portions of the Brazos Valley saw thunderstorms Wednesday night, but rainfall totals are not included in the new drought monitor.
Brazos County Commissioners move forward with plans to build medical examiner’s facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to approve using $24 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to build a new medical examiner facility. It’s long been a desire for officials to bring a medical examiner’s facility to Brazos County. For more than a decade county leaders have discussed the possibility but the timing wasn’t quite right and the money wasn’t there.
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report

Mid-afternoon yesterday, FCSO Deputies Leatherman and Darby conducted a traffic stop west of Teague on US HWY 84. Shortly after making contact with the occupants of the vehicle the Deputies began a narcotics investigation which ultimately led to the arrest of both occupants of the vehicle. The female driver was...
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is back!. Friday marks the start of the kick-off weekend. Hundreds of people geared up to showoff their cooking skills to compete in the steak cook-off. Including one group from Las Vegas. Chef Leandro and his crew, one of them being...
Destination Bryan revs up for Fall activities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the weather gets cooler and the holidays roll around, there are plenty of fun Fall activities to do with families. Destination Bryan’s Abigail Noel says the city has you covered regardless of the reason or season, with plenty of things to do in Bryan for the next three months.
Greater Texas Foundation awards large grant for Brazos Valley Gives matching

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Donations made to your local school district during Brazos Valley Gives will triple in value thanks to a grant from the Greater Texas Foundation. The foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. It will be used to provide matching funds for education foundations participating in the fundraiser.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
