ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fire and clashes at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests

A fire and clashes erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison Saturday night as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Iranian state media, citing a senior security official, said that "troubles and clashes took place on Saturday night" in the facility and that "rioters" had started a fire.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy