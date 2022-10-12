Read full article on original website
KGO
Oath Keeper militia member discussed 'civil war' ahead of Jan. 6, FBI testifies
The trial of several far-right militia members continued Friday in Washington as federal prosecutors called FBI agents to testify to messages they say were exchanged between those they tracked to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Relying on a what they said was trove of cell phone data and...
Fire and clashes at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
A fire and clashes erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison Saturday night as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Iranian state media, citing a senior security official, said that "troubles and clashes took place on Saturday night" in the facility and that "rioters" had started a fire.
