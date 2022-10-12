Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Really Does Rock!DONNA STERLINGCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
NFL responds to I-Team regarding new Deshaun Watson lawsuit
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned yet another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming he pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage.
Von Miller has interesting thoughts on Kenny Pickett
Von Miller shared some interesting thoughts on Kenny Pickett during an interview on Thursday. Miller’s Buffalo Bills hammered the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 in Week 5. Pickett made his first career NFL start and went 34/52 for 327 yards and an interception in the ugly loss. Though he didn’t deliver...
Game 3 of the ALDS is sold out Saturday, but will fans have to fight off midges?
Midges can be very gross, but they do have benefits and represent a healthy Lake Erie. Thankfully, the cold front should keep them at bay for Saturday's Guardians game.
Browns Rule Out Two Star Defenders For Patriots Matchup
The Browns’ struggling defense will be shorthanded when Cleveland welcomes the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. On Friday, the Browns ruled out edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward for their Week 6 matchup with New England. Clowney is dealing with ankle, knee and elbow injuries....
Cleveland Browns Announce Concerning Injury News On Friday
The Cleveland Browns will be without at least two defensive stars when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have both been ruled out for the matchup, the team announced Friday. Clowney is dealing with injuries to his ankle, ...
saturdaytradition.com
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt previews Penn State-Michigan matchup
Do you think Michigan fans are tired of Joel Klatt? They’ll have to deal with him for 1 more week before perhaps FOX heads elsewhere for its Big Noon Kickoff. Klatt will call Saturday’s game from Ann Arbor as No. 10 Penn State travels to No. 5 Michigan for a must-see event. On his podcast, Klatt previewed the matchup, calling this a game with “plenty of great storylines” that could impact the remainder of the season.
GamingToday
Bookmaker Spotlight: Westgate SuperBook’s Casey Degnon Talks Industry Misconceptions And More
Westgate SuperBook Senior Risk Supervisor Casey Degnon is a relative newcomer to the sports betting industry. But he must know what he’s doing. He won the first-quarter mini-contest of Bookies Battle 2022 and heads into the second quarter with a tie for the season lead. After studying criminology at...
