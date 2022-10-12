Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Police Investigate Tuesday Shooting Near School
VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday near a school. On Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Valle Vista Avenue and Broadway near the Caliber ChangeMakers Academy at 500 Oregon Street. Responding officers...
Police Investigating Robbery At People's Park
BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People's Park. The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m. Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray. The victim...
Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Wednesday
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 9:18 a.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to call about a possible murder and suicide that occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. Responding officers made...
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run, Dui
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run...
East Oakland Victim Apparently Bludgeoned To Death
OAKLAND (BCN) A person was found dead in Oakland on Wednesday from apparent blunt force trauma, police said Thursday. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year. Police...
California sheriff reports parent abduction, releases photos
Three California children could be in danger after being abducted by their parents, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office issued a statement calling on the public to help find the children after their mother, Karri Dominguez failed to show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services at a pre-arranged time and place as ordered by the court, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Due to an ongoing "substantial danger to the physical and emotional health" of the children - Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica Pinon - the parents were...
Sheriff's Office Investigating Armed Robbery At Business
SAN CARLOS (BCN) The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business in San Carlos on Thursday. On Thursday at 8:53 p.m., deputies responded the REI sporting goods store at 1119 Industrial Road on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality Friday Night On Interstate Highway 280
CUPERTINO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Cupertino. The incident was first reported Friday at 10:21 p.m. on the highway near the N. Wolfe Road onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported Friday night the incident...
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Wednesday morning near Lafayette Square in the Old Oakland neighborhood. Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 600 block of 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim.
85 people rescued from massive fire in Oakland senior living facility
The fire started when a blanket resting on a couch caught fire from a sparking power strip, officials said.
Man dies from stabbing on SF's Market Street
A man died after being stabbed on San Francisco's Market Street on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said.
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
3 Sent To Hospital Following 4-Alarm Fire At Apartment Buildng For Seniors
OAKLAND (BCN) Three people were hospitalized Friday morning following a fire at an Oakland apartment building for seniors, fire officials said. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:51 a.m. to 401 Santa Clara Ave., where 85 residents live. The building is near the Grand Lake Theatre and Lake Merritt. Crews found heavy...
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara Candidate Attacked With Slurs, Death Threats
The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city's first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
Redwood City, San Bruno Voters To Decide On Term Limit Changes For City Councils, Mayors
Voters in San Bruno and Redwood City will consider changes this fall to the term limits for each city's city council. San Bruno's Measure BB would implement term limits for the City Council and mayor for the first time in more than 30 years. The city has not had term limits for local office since 1988, when a state court struck down a voter-approved term limit measure originally passed in 1977.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
'My bad': Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco at 'The Whale' screening
Before a screening of "The Whale," Fraser recounted an incident at the Bay Bridge.
The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
