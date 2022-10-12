Three California children could be in danger after being abducted by their parents, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office issued a statement calling on the public to help find the children after their mother, Karri Dominguez failed to show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services at a pre-arranged time and place as ordered by the court, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Due to an ongoing "substantial danger to the physical and emotional health" of the children - Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica Pinon - the parents were...

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO