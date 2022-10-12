ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Police Investigate Tuesday Shooting Near School

VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday near a school. On Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Valle Vista Avenue and Broadway near the Caliber ChangeMakers Academy at 500 Oregon Street. Responding officers...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Robbery At People's Park

BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People's Park. The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m. Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray. The victim...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Wednesday

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 9:18 a.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to call about a possible murder and suicide that occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. Responding officers made...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run, Dui

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run...
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Suisun City, CA
City
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

East Oakland Victim Apparently Bludgeoned To Death

OAKLAND (BCN) A person was found dead in Oakland on Wednesday from apparent blunt force trauma, police said Thursday. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year. Police...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

California sheriff reports parent abduction, releases photos

Three California children could be in danger after being abducted by their parents, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office issued a statement calling on the public to help find the children after their mother, Karri Dominguez failed to show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services at a pre-arranged time and place as ordered by the court, the sheriff's office said in a statement.  Due to an ongoing "substantial danger to the physical and emotional health" of the children - Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica Pinon - the parents were...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Sheriff's Office Investigating Armed Robbery At Business

SAN CARLOS (BCN) The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business in San Carlos on Thursday. On Thursday at 8:53 p.m., deputies responded the REI sporting goods store at 1119 Industrial Road on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
SAN CARLOS, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality Friday Night On Interstate Highway 280

CUPERTINO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Cupertino. The incident was first reported Friday at 10:21 p.m. on the highway near the N. Wolfe Road onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported Friday night the incident...
CUPERTINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
George Floyd
SFGate

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Wednesday morning near Lafayette Square in the Old Oakland neighborhood. Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 600 block of 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#Vallejo Police#San Francisco Bay Area#Violent Crime
SFGate

3 Sent To Hospital Following 4-Alarm Fire At Apartment Buildng For Seniors

OAKLAND (BCN) Three people were hospitalized Friday morning following a fire at an Oakland apartment building for seniors, fire officials said. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:51 a.m. to 401 Santa Clara Ave., where 85 residents live. The building is near the Grand Lake Theatre and Lake Merritt. Crews found heavy...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara Candidate Attacked With Slurs, Death Threats

The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city's first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Redwood City, San Bruno Voters To Decide On Term Limit Changes For City Councils, Mayors

Voters in San Bruno and Redwood City will consider changes this fall to the term limits for each city's city council. San Bruno's Measure BB would implement term limits for the City Council and mayor for the first time in more than 30 years. The city has not had term limits for local office since 1988, when a state court struck down a voter-approved term limit measure originally passed in 1977.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco

The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy