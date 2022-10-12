ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What a Kroger and Albertsons Merger Could Mean for North Texas Shoppers

When it comes to grocery shopping, people have their favorite stores. "I don't use Walmart,” Kroger shopper Jana Botibom said outside a store in Euless. “I don't use another store. I use Kroger." "If I'm being honest Boar's Head lunch meat brings me in here," Kroger shopper Dean...
EULESS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 13-15, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 13-15, 2022. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, CC Carroll 21. Check back for additional scores. FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES. Scores will be added after the games are played. SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stormy and Turning Cooler, Cold Front Expected Sunday

After a long stretch of dry weather, rain is finally back in the forecast across North Texas. A cold front will move into the region tomorrow, bringing showers and storms for the second half of the weekend. While severe weather chances are low, they aren't zero. The Storm Prediction Center...
DALLAS, TX

