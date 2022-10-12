Read full article on original website
Lawsuit To Block Student Loan Bailout Can Set Stage for Solving Debt Crisis
"Here's the thing. People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not.... [H]e does not have that power. That would have to be an act of Congress." Is this the perspective of a conservative legal analyst? A Republican politician? Nope. Those...
Tester talks veteran’s healthcare, elections and OPEC at Helena town hall
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester speaks with constituents at a town hall in Helena. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Thirteen year-old Bode Doud skipped school Friday to ask U.S. Sen. Jon Tester about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, and President Joe Biden reconsidering the nation’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.
In Overheated Economy, Dems Forced To Cool Climate Messaging
Eric Sorensen, a Democrat running for an open seat in a northwest Illinois congressional district that Donald Trump narrowly won twice, concluded recently that his campaign website’s top issues section needed a major reshuffling. A section entitled “Addressing Climate Change,” which was initially leading the page, was relegated to...
Gianforte, Knudsen denied appeal of BLM decision on American Prairie’s bison
Bison near a prairie dog town and an interpretive sign on the American Prairie Reserve (Photo by Dennis Lingohr. Courtesy American Prairie Reserve). \. A federal administrative law judge has denied appeals by both Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and a separate one filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen that disagreed with a decision by the Bureau of Land Management to extend and add leasing acreage for American Prairie’s bison herd.
Federal government pledges $2.6M in Washington pipeline safety grants
(The Center Square) – $2.6 million in federal funds to inspect oil pipelines and advocate for greater pipeline safety will be flowing to Washington state soon. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission announced it will be receiving about $1.6 million in federal monies from one source to “help fund the UTC’s pipeline and damage prevention investigation and enforcement programs” Wednesday.
Study: More Republicans than Democrats likely died of COVID
Medical staff tend to a COVID-19 patient. (Courtesy of University Hospitals) It’s already known that hundreds of thousands of Americans would still be alive if every eligible person had gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. Now new research strongly suggests that many more of those “excess deaths” in Ohio and Florida were among people with Republican voter registrations.
Wounded Warrior Project names Senator Jon Tester as its Legislator of the Year
HELENA, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester was named the Wounded Warrior Project Legislator of the Year. The award recognized Tester for his legislative efforts to improve the lives of the wounded, ill, or injured veterans through the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and Major Richard Star Act, a release from Tester’s office said.
