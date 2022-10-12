Kansas teen sentenced to life in prison for role in death of friend’s mom

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A Topeka teenager has been sentenced for his role in the death of his friend’s mother who was killed in 2021.

Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 50 years before he is eligible for parole, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney. He pled guilty to premeditated murder in the first degree earlier this year.

On April 24, 2021, law enforcement responded to 2843 SW James Street when a caller reported that his mother was dead. Upon arrival, officers found the body of Hester Workman laying in the attached garage.

The caller was Workman’s 16-year-old son who found Hester when he and his friend arrived at the home. Workman was suffering from severe trauma to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement conducted a neighborhood canvas over the next two days and collected surveillance videos from neighboring residences. The investigation revealed that just before Workman’s son arrived at the home, neighbors saw, and cameras captured, a juvenile man running from the house with a baseball bat.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of Ballou-Meyer, a 16-year-old friend of Workman’s son. After he was arrested, he confessed to sneaking into the house where he tried to “scare” Workman by pushing her as she came up the steps from the garage and into the house.

Workman fell backwards and hit her head, he confessed that he panicked and picked up a baseball bat and started hitting her with it. He then fled the scene and threw the bat into the Shunga Creek. The bat had already been recovered by a civilian and was turned over to police.

