Appleton, NY

buffalorising.com

The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts to host Inaugural FallFest

Event will feature live music, local vendors, and kids’ activities at region’s most unique eco-tourism destination. There’s a new FallFest to look forward to in 2022. This Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts are coming together to celebrate the fall season in ways that only they can.
WEST FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Welcome to Lewiston, Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy

Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at a new Lewiston location, 767 Cayuga St. – inside the former Bank of America building). Owner Courtney Glenn and her dance family celebrated the 40th season of the dance studio. (Image courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce)
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day

First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
City
Appleton, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Do You Know How Sweetest Day Really Started?

One of the first cities in the United States to celebrate Sweetest Day was Buffalo, New York, yet some people get confused: what is the difference between Valentine’s Day and Sweetest Day?. There’s actually a big difference between the two, including how each of the holidays got their start....
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

William's Legacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Citizen of the Year Awardee honored at Board of Education meeting

Athletic Director Jon Roth, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year banquet earlier this week, was honored by the Grand Island Central School District Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday in Sidway Elementary School. “Jon, we...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY

