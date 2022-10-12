Read full article on original website
Daffodil planting at Nike Base in remembrance of Joanne Pinner Carr
Daffodils are seen as a sign of hope and remembrance. Because of their bright yellow color, they are seen as a symbol of spring. For the family and friends of Joanne Pinner Carr, who died in 2009, daffodils are a way to remember her life and her connection to the Earth.
The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts to host Inaugural FallFest
Event will feature live music, local vendors, and kids’ activities at region’s most unique eco-tourism destination. There’s a new FallFest to look forward to in 2022. This Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts are coming together to celebrate the fall season in ways that only they can.
Welcome to Lewiston, Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy
Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at a new Lewiston location, 767 Cayuga St. – inside the former Bank of America building). Owner Courtney Glenn and her dance family celebrated the 40th season of the dance studio. (Image courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce)
Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day
First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
Do You Know How Sweetest Day Really Started?
One of the first cities in the United States to celebrate Sweetest Day was Buffalo, New York, yet some people get confused: what is the difference between Valentine’s Day and Sweetest Day?. There’s actually a big difference between the two, including how each of the holidays got their start....
William's Legacy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $2K on JEOPARDY!
One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22.
Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
Video of John Candy in Buffalo Resurfaces on Social Media [WATCH]
If you ask my dad which decade of movies was the golden era, and he's going to tell you without hesitation, "the 1980s." The '80s had a ton of all-time movies and many consider that era the best for comedies. From the late '70s to the early '990s, you had...
$1.5 Million Dollar Orchard Park Home Perfect Place To Spend A Buffalo Winter
Snow is in the forecast and winter is around the corner and you will soon have to hunker down and spend some time inside so wouldn't you want to be in the perfect spot?. Sure, this spot might take some extra funding since the home is currently listed on Zillow for $1.5 million dollars, but it might be worth it.
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Registration open for household hazardous waste collection event in North Tonawanda
Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt announced registration is open for the county’s next household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, in North Tonawanda. The event is open to all Niagara County residents. Registration is required. Bradt said the event will be held from...
Citizen of the Year Awardee honored at Board of Education meeting
Athletic Director Jon Roth, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year banquet earlier this week, was honored by the Grand Island Central School District Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday in Sidway Elementary School. “Jon, we...
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
Rare Albino Deer Spotted In Western New York [PHOTO]
It’s not often when you see an albino deer. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one in my entire life, so it was fascinating to see this picture of one that was shared on social media this weekend. The deer was spotted in Western New...
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
Family gathers in remembrance of Father Joseph Moreno’s death
October 13th marks ten years since Buffalo’s prominent priest Father Joseph Moreno died in his rectory of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in 2012.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
