Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Kanye West
Lebron James
Kanye
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
The Spun

Photos: Meet Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's New Wife

81-year-old New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft proved age is just a number this weekend by marrying his 47-year-old fiancee, Dana Blumberg. According to a report from Page Six, the billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan.
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
The FADER

Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance

On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Eva Marie's Racy Photo

Former WWE star Eva Marie, who's since branched out into things like acting, fashion designing and modeling, is making waves on social media. Marie, who sported iconic red hair during her wrestling days, has a new look. "📸 in my Calvin’s Do we like my natural hair color or nah?!🤔,"...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Newsweek

Elon Musk Says He Contacted Kanye About Antisemitism But Critics Call Foul

Elon Musk's response to Kanye West's antisemitic tweets has garnered criticism on Twitter, the platform the mogul is in the process of purchasing. The rapper and fashion designer, 45, sparked controversy after he appeared at his Yeezy brand fashion show in Paris wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter," a common inversion employed by white supremacists as well as general opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

