Aaron Paredes, who records under the name of A-Wall, hit the viral jackpot when his song “Loverboy” caught a trend on TikTok. But the 23-year-old wanted more than just a moment of glory. His new album, Autopilot, will take you along his journey of self-doubt, anxiety, and the driving passion to risk it all for a shot at making music. Originally from El Paso but now living in Arlington, A-Wall has welcomed change by not committing to genre. Instead, he’s inspired by the drive to evolve his style into many different directions. Paredes incorporates his singing and rapping while blending hip hop, electronic, and R&B, all while paying homage to his original bedroom pop beginnings. We’ve got the single “Dropout” on repeat when we want to get real with our inner demons.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO