Leading Off (10/13/22)
Dallas Officer Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Crash. Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano, 25, died at a local hospital Wednesday after colliding with a wrong-way driver late Tuesday night. The crash happened around midnight on Spur 408 and West Kiest Boulevard, officials said, and Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the driver may have been intoxicated.
Hospital History: How Baylor University Medical Center Became ‘A Hospital of Great Importance’
In the late 19th century, Dallas’ population began to boom, and with the growth came more pollution and disease that spread through the dirt streets of Dallas. During this time, Parkland and the now-closed St. Paul hospitals opened. Even with these new hospitals doing their best to verify skills,...
The Conclusion of Bitter Elm Thicket Zoning Battle Leaves Dallas With Lessons
The Dallas City Council on Wednesday closed the chapter on a contentious zoning battle that took nearly seven years to settle in the historically Black neighborhood of Elm Thicket/North Park. It was the conclusion of the city’s protracted attempt at controlling the style of home that can exist in this northwest Dallas neighborhood, where old cottage-style bungalows now sit beside modern, flat-roofed, square-shaped new builds that often tower over them.
Q&A: Arlington’s A-Wall Is More Than a Viral TikTok
Aaron Paredes, who records under the name of A-Wall, hit the viral jackpot when his song “Loverboy” caught a trend on TikTok. But the 23-year-old wanted more than just a moment of glory. His new album, Autopilot, will take you along his journey of self-doubt, anxiety, and the driving passion to risk it all for a shot at making music. Originally from El Paso but now living in Arlington, A-Wall has welcomed change by not committing to genre. Instead, he’s inspired by the drive to evolve his style into many different directions. Paredes incorporates his singing and rapping while blending hip hop, electronic, and R&B, all while paying homage to his original bedroom pop beginnings. We’ve got the single “Dropout” on repeat when we want to get real with our inner demons.
New Documentary Aims to Keep Roy Hargrove’s Legacy Alive, Plus a Preview of DIFF 2022
Roy Hargrove had been battling kidney ailments for almost two decades by the time Eliane Henri began interviewing him for an eponymous documentary about his life and career. As the filmmaker followed her longtime friend during his European tour in 2018, neither had any idea that those live shows would be among his last. The jazz trumpeter and Dallas native died later that year at age 49.
Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show
On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
At Catarina’s, Let Tim Love Take Your Phone
To step into Caterina’s, celebrity chef Tim Love’s new Italian fine dining restaurant in Fort Worth, is to exchange the heehaw tourist vibe of the Stockyards for a dimly lit, white-tablecloth, 40-seat hideaway. The kind of place where a smiling maître d’ locks your phone into a pouch.
James Faust Talks 2022 Dallas International Film Festival on EarBurner
On Friday, the Dallas International Film Festival will begin showing 77 films at six different venues—including a skatepark!—across the city. James Faust is DIFF’s longtime creative director, the man who spends his year watching hundreds of selections that he gets to winnow down and figure out how to bring to town.
