The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
NewsTimes
What's Alex Jones' net worth and how much has he made from Sandy Hook denial?
WATERBURY — After a nearly four-week trial, eight Sandy Hook families and a federal agent were awarded $965 million in defamation damages from Alex Jones, who claimed the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators was a "hoax." But questions remain on whether the plaintiffs will see...
Eyewitness News
Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage on home of fallen Connecticut Sergeant
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte was shot and killed on October 12 in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address. This evening, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will immediately take on the mortgage held on the home...
ktbb.com
Two Connecticut officers killed in AR-15 ambush after apparent phony 911 call: Sources
(BRISTOL, Conn.) -- Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed them at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings...
Activists call for exoneration of Connecticut victims of witch trials
Activists and descendants of those accused and convicted of witchcraft in Connecticut are calling for witch trial victims to be publicly exonerated nearly four centuries later.
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
Here Are The 21 Connecticut Restaurants Among The ‘New England Top 100′
I am learning more and more about the dining here in our section of Connecticut and so far, pretty darn good in my humble opinion. Pizza is one of my staples and you folks here in the nutmeg state do it right. Recently Yelp released their top 100 restaurants in...
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
inklingsnews.com
Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations
Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
NBC New York
What Is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Hits NJ Schools Friday
A series of possible swatting incidents locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties Friday within a half-hour span, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case say, indicating a possible targeted attack. Police in Toms River tweeted that they got a call about a possible...
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
NewsTimes
Frontier details $800 million fiber optic internet plan for Connecticut
Frontier Communications officials expect to spend $800 million in Connecticut through the 2025 as part of the Norwalk-based company's continued roll out of fiber optic cable to provide ultra high speed internet service to homes and businesses across the state. John Harrobin, Frontier's head of consumer products, said Wednesday that...
NBC New York
Questions on Possible Law Enforcement Failures Before Hotel Killing Enter NY Gov. Race
Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee in the gubernatorial race, spoke out 10 days after the shocking hotel killing of a father visiting his son at Marist College. Zeldin — who has made crime a safety a cornerstone of his campaign — said Dutchess...
NewsTimes
Why Yale New Haven Health's latest acquisition could mean higher costs for CT patients
Yale New Haven Health's recent announcement that it will purchase three additional hospitals has advocates worried that a spree of mergers in Connecticut healthcare will lead to higher costs for patients. "In terms of the pocket-book impact for families in Connecticut, it is usually not good news," Ted Doolittle, the...
NBC New York
Hotel Shooting Suspects Plead Not Guilty, As Questions About Police Continue to Swirl
Two men indicted in connection with the Marriott hotel shooting of a Long Island father visiting Poughkeepsie for a Marist College family weekend earlier this month pleaded not guilty Friday, as questions continue to swirl around why the suspected triggerman was even on the streets in the weeks leading up to the death.
NBC New York
2 Officers Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in Bristol, Conn.
Two Bristol police officers are dead and another went through surgery for serious injuries after they responded to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic incident involving two siblings Wednesday night, state police said. After being kicked out of a bar, the suspect went home, got into a domestic disturbance...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Teachers Wanted: No Experience Necessary
It should come as no surprise that both the public and private sectors have experienced labor shortages following the most serious public health crisis the world has experienced in more than 100 years. The situation seems to have improved slightly here in Connecticut. As of the end of August, the...
A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places
It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
