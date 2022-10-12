Read full article on original website
cha'go jim
3d ago
California is threaten by the incompetence of the city, state governments... “ never quite democrat again” 👮👮👮law an order for citizens and their right to enhancement ✅✅✅
7 things to know when moving to California
US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
californiaglobe.com
State Begins Construction On $6.5 Billion, 10,000 Mile Broadband Internet Network Across California
Newsom administration officials and construction executives laid a groundbreaking ceremony in San Diego on Friday, kicking off the start of a massive $6.5 billion, 10,000 mile broadband internet network designed to give high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state. While there were proposals for high-speed internet to...
$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown
Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
Californians confront rising cost of living
If you’ve got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, you aren’t alone. Driven largely by increases in the cost of food, housing and health care, inflation rose 8.2% in September compared to the same time last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. And the core inflation rate […]
California hopes to lure more anglers with introduction of 365-day fishing license
California anglers can soon purchase a 365-day fishing licenses for 2023, as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will kick off sales on Nov. 15 — months sooner than initially anticipated. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been...
SFGate
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
NBC San Diego
California's 10,000 Miles of ‘Internet for All' Cable Gets Start in Poway
Construction began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide high-speed internet service options to everyone in the state. "California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're...
Opinion: Who’s to Blame for California’s High Gas Prices? It’s Complicated.
As the inimitable Yogi Berra once said, it’s déjà vu all over again. As gasoline prices spiked last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced oil companies and called a special legislative session to impose a new tax on their profits. “Crude oil prices are down but oil and...
The best places to see fall colors in California
There are some patches of California were leaf-lovers can find forests filled with vibrant fall foliage.
Do you blame oil companies for California’s high gas prices?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his fight against big oil with a new social media campaign. His message? Greedy oil companies are ripping you off. The social media campaign comes as Gov. Newsom calls for a special legislative session on December 5th to vote on his proposed windfall profits tax […]
These California cities still use the state’s original area codes
When telephone lines expanded across the United States, three area codes were established to cover the entire state of California. As the population grew, more area codes were introduced, but the first three are still in use.
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
Gizmodo
Super-Dry California Is Set to Approve a $140 Million Water Desalination Plant
California regulators are likely to approve a new water desalination plant today as state officials look for solutions to ongoing water shortages, as the state struggles through its worst drought in over 1,000 years. The California Coastal Commission is set to vote on the $140 million proposed desalination plant that...
Silicon Valley
Vengeful trucker allegedly set 25 tractor-trailer fires, including 6 in California
An angry trucker torched 25 tractor-trailers, including a half-dozen in San Bernardino County, during a cross-country, multiyear arson spree that caused $2 million in damages and exacted revenge on a company that helped put him in prison in 2018, alleges a criminal case unsealed late last week. Viorel Pricop, 64,...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
What would Rob Bonta do next as California attorney general?
In an hour-long interview with CalMatters, Attorney General Rob Bonta talks about rising crime, affordable housing, concealed guns and other priorities if he wins a full term.
These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says
According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
SFGate
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too...
Bakersfield Channel
National Park Service taking action to protect California's giant sequoias
(KERO) — The National Park Service is taking action to protect California's giant sequoias. According to the park service, up to 19 percent of the world's sequoia population was destroyed in the past two years. Starting Friday park rangers will thin vegetation and use small, prescribed fires to protect...
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
