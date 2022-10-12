ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

cha'go jim
3d ago

California is threaten by the incompetence of the city, state governments... “ never quite democrat again” 👮👮👮law an order for citizens and their right to enhancement ✅✅✅

3
Real Estate Nate

7 things to know when moving to California

US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

State Begins Construction On $6.5 Billion, 10,000 Mile Broadband Internet Network Across California

Newsom administration officials and construction executives laid a groundbreaking ceremony in San Diego on Friday, kicking off the start of a massive $6.5 billion, 10,000 mile broadband internet network designed to give high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state. While there were proposals for high-speed internet to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown

Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Californians confront rising cost of living

If you’ve got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, you aren’t alone. Driven largely by increases in the cost of food, housing and health care, inflation rose 8.2% in September compared to the same time last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. And the core inflation rate […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Do you blame oil companies for California’s high gas prices?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his fight against big oil with a new social media campaign. His message? Greedy oil companies are ripping you off. The social media campaign comes as Gov. Newsom calls for a special legislative session on December 5th to vote on his proposed windfall profits tax […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too...
CALIFORNIA STATE

