ocala-news.com
Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo returns to Ocala Downtown Market
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala will host its annual Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo on Sunday, October 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market. The nonprofit organization states that dogs and kids of all ages will have plenty of fun during the second annual installment of the doggy expo. The event, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature costume contests, pet adoptions, music, food trucks, demonstrations, and more.
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Building Community Roundtable event set for November 17
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event for members of the building community on Thursday, November 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on September 29, was rescheduled by the...
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
Rock the cradle again at this year’s Natural Foods Gala
Lifelong farmer, Marion County native and community activist Jeri Baldwin is back on the farm this fall after a long COVID hiatus and is celebrating with a revival of Crones’ Cradle Conserve’s popular annual celebration, the Natural Foods Gala. The event takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end. Next is the pup who...
ocala-news.com
MCSO receives generous donation of teddy bears, blankets
The On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club visited the Marion County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week to drop off a generous donation that will benefit local children. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that several members of the OTOW Lions Club stopped by the MCSO Southwest District Office (9048 SW State Road 200 in Ocala) with teddy bears and blankets.
Citrus County Chronicle
Habitat for Humanity dedicates first two homes in Citrus Springs development
Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County hosted a pair of home dedications Saturday, Oct. 8, for the first two houses at its Habitat for Citrus Springs development. For information about home ownership or how to volunteer, call 352-563-2744 or visit https://www.habitatcc.org/index.php.
ocala-news.com
Two Rivers Music Festival, Food Truck Rally returns to Dunnellon this weekend
The Two Rivers Music Festival and Food Truck Rally will return to Dunnellon on Saturday, October 15, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ernie Mills Park and along E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon. Over two decades ago, the event originated as a jazz festival called Jazz Up Dunnellon, according...
click orlando
Pig on the Pond returns to Clermont this weekend. Here’s what to expect
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Pig on the Pond festival will be returning for three days of family fun this weekend to Waterfront Park in Clermont. Events will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
villages-news.com
Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages
A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
villages-news.com
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages
The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
WCJB
Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Two horses sired by Girvin topped the second day of the October yearling sale at Ocala Breeders Sales. A colt out of Absolute Heaven and a filly out of Liberty Flag both sold for $110,000. Over two days, 381 head sold, which equaled last year’s total.
westorlandonews.com
Sold: The Addison at Clermont
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
ocala-news.com
Richard Allen Jackson
Richard Allen Jackson of Ocala, FL age 72 passed away at home of natural causes on September 24, 2022. He was born January 5, 1950, in Chicago, IL to Richard Land Jackson Jr. and Madeline Rhodus Jackson. He spent formative years in his ancestors’ State of KY, moving to Ypsilanti, MI where he graduated from Ypsilanti High School Class of 1967. Richard graduated from a college Carpenters Journeyman course and went on to graduate from Indiana University with a BS degree in Business Administration and Marketing.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Nutra Vida Celebrates Grand Opening in Eustis
There’s a new bar in town and this one will have you feeling full and fabulous with their healthy shakes, teas and coffees. Nutra Vida in Eustis celebrated their grand opening on Thursday with the Eustis Chamber of Commerce and many local business owners coming out to support them.
ocala-news.com
‘Coffee with the Conductor’ returns to discuss “Spellbinding Beginnings” concert
The conductor of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra will visit the Marion Theatre on Friday, October 14 to discuss the concert that will kick off the orchestra’s 2022-2023 season. Conductor Matthew Wardell invites the community to join him at the Marion Theatre (50 S Magnolia Avenue) at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 14 as he explores the composers and pieces that will be featured during the orchestra’s upcoming “Spellbinding Beginnings” concert.
leesburg-news.com
Sandhill Cranes Visiting Leesburg Yard
Check out these sandhill cranes spotted visiting a yard in Leesburg. Thanks to Marilynn Wells for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://leesburg-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Over Orange Lake With Light Fog
Check out this beautiful sunrise over Orange Lake with a light fog in the air. Thanks to Karen Lindsey for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
