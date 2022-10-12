Zooey Deschanel Joins ‘Physical’ Season 3 at Apple

Zooey Deschanel will be joining the cast of “ Physical ” for Season 3, Variety has learned.

She joins a cast that includes Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend. Deschanel will play Kelly, described as “a former sitcom star who jumps into the burgeoning fitness industry.”

According to the show’s synopsis, the half-hour dark comedy “is set in the beachy paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego and follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. Sheila comes to find her own reprieve from her daily woes in the world of aerobics, but it comes with its own host of troubles as well.”

Apple ordered a third season of the dramedy in August. Season 2 of the series followed Sheila who, after launching her first fitness video, has uncovered a new set obstacles in her way to building her fitness empire. Torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else, she’s faced with a tough choice as well as new competition threatening her status among the fitness community.

Starring and executive produced by Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, “Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). This series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.

Aside from her significant turn as Jess Day on the Fox sitcom “New Girl,” Deschanel’s other notable credits include films like “500 Days of Summer” and “Trolls” as well as shows like “Weeds.” She’ll also be seen in the upcoming films “Dreamin’ Wild” and “Harold and the Purple Crayon.”

Deschanel is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Steve Warren.