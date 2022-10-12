ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite's Ahwahnee Hotel to close for two months for earthquake upgrades

By Salvador Hernandez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CQiL_0iWLYj9p00

The 95-year-old Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park will close for two months at the start of 2023 to undergo a $31.6-million renovation to make the hotel better equipped to withstand earthquakes, the park announced Tuesday.

"This much-needed work will ensure the Ahwahnee is seismically safe for present and future generations of Yosemite visitors," park Supt. Cicely Muldoon said in a statement.

The project is funded by the Great American Outdoors Act , the park said, and will require the historic hotel to shut its doors from Jan. 2 to March 2. On Wednesday, the hotel's website was already warning would-be guests of the closure.

The work will include bracing chimneys and walls, the park said. The hotel will also get a kitchen renovation and an upgrade to its heating and air conditioning systems.

Built in the 1920s, the hotel is located near some of the park's most popular attractions, including Half Dome, Yosemite Falls and Glacier Point. The hotel has hosted dignitaries and royalty, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and Presidents Kennedy and Obama .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and left at least two people dead in its wake. Repercussions of the tremor extended as far as 1,500 miles north, where four-foot-tall waves began churning inside a Death Valley cave called Devils Hole, in what the National Park Service called a "surprising quirk of geology."Video footage of the phenomenon — which is technically known as a seiche, when sudden changes are observed in a lake or partially enclosed body of water — shows a birds-eye view of the cave as its initially still water erupts into a series of waves...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yosemite National Park, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
Yosemite National Park, CA
Lifestyle
Yoel Davidson

Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists

Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto By Paul Blessington On Unsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
NAALEHU, HI
Outsider.com

Yosemite National Park Takes Down Popular Rock Face’s Cables For the Season

As national parks across the country prepare for the off-season, Yosemite has taken down the cables to the majorly popular attraction, the Half Dome. A difficult and technical trek, the two metal cables attached to the Half Dome are crucial components, especially for less-advanced adventurers. Installed each year since 1919, these cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet to the summit without needing rock climbing equipment. During the off-season, which spans from mid-October to mid-May, visitors can still climb the Half Dome. However, this requires much more experience and additional gear to complete.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EARTH SCIENCE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Yellowstone National Park Closes Most Roads

They will start closing more and more roads starting in November. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
Outsider.com

Arches National Park Faces Up to 5-Hour Delays for Visitors After Testing Staggered Entry

If you’ve tried to get into Arches National Park this fall, you’ve no doubt experienced lengthy traffic to even enter the park. The trend is holding, too. Early Monday morning, Arches had to shut its gates to visitors today as congestion got out of control. The beloved Grand County, Utah national park warned potential visitors in a social media post at 10 AM, saying:
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Ahwahnee Hotel#Hotels#Glacier Point
justpene50

The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley

According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change

US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
TRAVEL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
446K+
Followers
72K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy