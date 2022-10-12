Brandy Says She Is “Following Doctors Orders” After Hospitalization Report
After a report that she had been hospitalized this morning “after suffering an apparent seizure,” Grammy-winning singer-actress Brandy took to social media to reassure fans.
“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote.
TMZ reported that an EMS call went out to law enforcement about noon today. Her social media post came not long after that. The outlet said she is in the hospital and that the 43-year-old former Moesha star’s parents are there with her.
In 2020, the singer opened up about mental health struggles she had after she was involved in a car accident that claimed a woman’s life, saying caring for her daughter, Sy’rai, is what pulled her through.
Here is her full message:
"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."
