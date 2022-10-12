Read full article on original website
Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says
A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
A Sandy Hook Harasser Desecrated A Child's Grave. Another Threatened To Dig It Up.
Testimony from the parents of 7-year-old Daniel Barden revealed the damage Alex Jones' lies had on the child's family.
Here's why damages owed to Johnny Depp by Amber Heard were quickly reduced, while Alex Jones may be on the hook for the full $965 million he was ordered to pay
The $15 million Amber Heard was ordered to pay was almost immediately reduced to about $10 million but Alex Jones' damages won't be similarly reduced.
Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter
The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
A judge called out Alex Jones' lawyer for 'highly improper' personal attacks against the Sandy Hook attorneys in his closing arguments
Alex Jones' lawyer Norm Pattis was reprimanded for telling the jury that his opposing counsel would "attack" him in their rebuttal.
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
What next for Alex Jones after Connecticut jury awards $965m to Sandy Hook families?
Alex Jones has suffered his second costly court defeat after a six-person jury in Connecticut awarded damages of $965m to 15 family members of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent.The four-week trial in Waterbury, 20 miles from the site of the 2012 school massacre in Newport, heard of the devastating toll that the Infowars founder’s lies took on the parents who lost children.On 14 December 2012, Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School.Mr Jones’ followers mounted a years-long campaign of harassment and intimidation against the families of the victims, convinced...
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
Plaintiffs argue Alex Jones should pay $500 million in damages in Sandy Hook defamation trial
NEW YORK — The plaintiffs' attorney in a defamation trial against Alex Jones argued the conspiracy theorist should pay more than half a billion dollars to victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. "It is your job to make sure he understands...
Jury Spares Parkland Shooter From The Death Penalty & People Say It's 'A Slap In The Face'
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Nearly four years later, in October 2021, he pled guilty to 17 counts of murder.
Sandy hook families warn against ‘wannabes’ following Alex Jones in ‘lies and deceit’ after record payout
The families of Sandy Hook victims reacted emotionally outside a Connecticut court to the $965m ruling a jury made against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Infowars host has now had more than $1bn in verdicts made against him in two trials by family members who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of his lies about the mass shooting.Jones, who was previously ordered by a Texas jury to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as the jury returned their unanimous verdict against him.“There will be more...
Alex Jones will be forced to pay more than $1bn for his Sandy Hook lies
Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of the right-wing extremist’s lies about their murdered loved ones.Jurors in Connecticut reached the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for more than three days in the Infowars host’s second of three defamation trials over his targeted attacks on families torn apart by the 2012 mass shooting.Mr Jones, who was previously ordered to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom as the jury returned their...
Students, Parents React to 'Grueling' Spate of School Shooting Hoaxes
A Woodside High School student in California said the PSAT seemed "boring" until her school was swatted.
CNET
Alex Jones Sandy Hook Trial: Jury Awards Families Nearly $1 Billion in Damages
Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion in damages to family members of eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, as well as an FBI agent who was a first responder, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday. The Connecticut trial was one of three trials that have found Jones...
Alex Jones laughed off 'jaw-dropping' damages he was ordered to pay Sandy Hook families, but the debt will likely follow him 'the rest of his life,' legal experts say
Lawyers said the massive Sandy Hook judgment may be with Alex Jones indefinitely, with one saying he could be 'broke' for the rest of his life.
NBC News
Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut
Connecticut authorities say two police officers were killed and another was seriously wounded after responding to what they believe was a fake 911 call. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports on how this comes during an especially deadly week for law enforcement across the U.S.Oct. 14, 2022.
Nicholas Goldberg: Did the 23-year-old Columbine attack inspire last week's school shooting in Russia?
A Russian gunman's pistols last month were marked "Dylan" and "Eric," the shooters who killed 13 people at Columbine High School in 1999.
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies.
