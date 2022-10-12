ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man

A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

A man died in a possibly gang related shooting in Santa Ana early this morning

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting victim down at Warren/Lyon Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Santa Ana Zoo. Officers responded and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers rendered...
SANTA ANA, CA
San Clemente, CA
Orange County, CA
Orange County, CA
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
LONG BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

Bounty Hunter Charged in National City Case Arrested, Suspected in Another Assault

An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as the owner of a bounty-hunting company, Fugitive Warrants, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Tuesday, jail records show.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail

(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate was unconscious in her cell.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA.com

2 San Bernardino men in custody for series of armed bank robberies

Two San Bernardino men have been arrested in connection to a series of armed bank robberies between November 2021 and April 2022. An investigation by the San Bernardino Police Department, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, found evidence linking three bank robberies in San Bernardino, as well as a fourth robbery in Pomona, authorities with SBPD said in a news release.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Brazen store thefts caught on camera in Riverside

Police are searching for several people caught on video stealing items from stores in Riverside this month. The first robbery involved multiple women looting a Nordstrom Rack store on Oct. 10., according to Riverside Police. Security video shows the women entering the store and heading straight to the “high-end” women’s handbag section. One woman is […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
localocnews.com

OCTA buses will feature anti-Fentanyl ads

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has launched a countywide anti-fentanyl ad campaign on Orange County Transit Authority buses to warn residents about the deadly dangers of fentanyl. The campaign is the latest effort by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to combat the fentanyl epidemic that is killing Americans by the tens of thousands.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

