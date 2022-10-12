Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
NBC Los Angeles
Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man
A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
localocnews.com
A man died in a possibly gang related shooting in Santa Ana early this morning
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting victim down at Warren/Lyon Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Santa Ana Zoo. Officers responded and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers rendered...
Vehicle Slams into Taco Stand: 1 Killed, 12 Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department confirmed there were a total of 13 victims – one fatality, three critically injured – after a vehicle… Read more "Vehicle Slams into Taco Stand: 1 Killed, 12 Injured"
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD will provide law enforcement in some County-owned properties including flood channels
The SAPD is responsible for general law enforcement within the boundaries of Santa Ana. However some County-owned and maintained properties, including flood channels do lie within the boundaries of the City of Santa Ana. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. If you observe a...
newsantaana.com
The O.C. Sheriff responds to the Dept. of Justice report on the use of jailhouse informants
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 13, 2022): Today, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) report focused on the use of jailhouse informants from 2007 through 2016. The Department takes this matter very seriously and has worked diligently to address the issues. Who will...
Man sought in stabbing of disabled man inside Southern California fast food restaurant
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stabbed a disabled man inside a fast food restaurant in Mar Vista last week. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred around 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers found […]
Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Woman in Tustin
A 27-year-old Malibu man pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail for sexually assaulting a woman in her 60s in Tustin.
Bounty Hunter Charged in National City Case Arrested, Suspected in Another Assault
An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as the owner of a bounty-hunting company, Fugitive Warrants, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Tuesday, jail records show.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail
(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate was unconscious in her cell.
KTLA.com
2 San Bernardino men in custody for series of armed bank robberies
Two San Bernardino men have been arrested in connection to a series of armed bank robberies between November 2021 and April 2022. An investigation by the San Bernardino Police Department, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, found evidence linking three bank robberies in San Bernardino, as well as a fourth robbery in Pomona, authorities with SBPD said in a news release.
Brazen store thefts caught on camera in Riverside
Police are searching for several people caught on video stealing items from stores in Riverside this month. The first robbery involved multiple women looting a Nordstrom Rack store on Oct. 10., according to Riverside Police. Security video shows the women entering the store and heading straight to the “high-end” women’s handbag section. One woman is […]
localocnews.com
OCTA buses will feature anti-Fentanyl ads
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has launched a countywide anti-fentanyl ad campaign on Orange County Transit Authority buses to warn residents about the deadly dangers of fentanyl. The campaign is the latest effort by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to combat the fentanyl epidemic that is killing Americans by the tens of thousands.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing four banks over two months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach, L.A. County deputies said. Devon Neal was arrested early Wednesday morning at his residence.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Fountain Valley Man Pleads Guilty to Santa Ana Gambling Dens, Bribery
A Fountain Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to bribing a Santa Ana police officer to protect the defendant's illegal gambling operation.
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday.
