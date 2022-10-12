ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
 3 days ago

• An article said that child benefit was “stopped for higher-rate taxpayers in 2013 but remains in place for some families earning below the £50,000 threshold”. To clarify: the benefit is in fact still available to higher-rate taxpayers but if either the claimant or their partner individually earns more than £50,000, they must repay 1% of the benefit for every £100 of income above that threshold ( Truss remarks have echoes of earlier proposal to cut benefits , 30 September, p9).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

