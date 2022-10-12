ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Ga. family of 11 involved in car crash that left 1 child dead, another paralyzed in Texas

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3743yQ_0iWLXM5R00

BEAUMONT, Texas — A family of 11 from Henry County is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy after their car flipped while driving in Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 36-year-old Jamel Madison was driving his wife, 35-year-old Tracey Moseley, and nine children down I-10 near Beaumont, Texas just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The family was traveling in a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV when another car changed lanes and cut the SUV off. Officials say Madison swerved to avoid hitting the car, but crashed into the concrete barrier, causing the car to flip.

Family members say 11-year-old Robert died in the crash. They also say one of the couples’ daughters is paralyzed from the neck down and another of the daughters suffered a slipped disk.

All ten survivors of the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash.

The eight surviving children are between the ages of three and 16.

Family members also say the family’s vehicle was totaled in the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Brian M
3d ago

why is the gofundme for $100K? $15K to replace the vehicle and $10K to bury their son, both of which could (should) be covered by insurance. so sick of people with their hand out in the name of crisis! Child would still be alive if she had been wearing a seatbelt! and parents ought to be ashamed for pitting that many children in a vehicle.

Reply(1)
2
 

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

