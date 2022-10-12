Ga. family of 11 involved in car crash that left 1 child dead, another paralyzed in Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — A family of 11 from Henry County is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy after their car flipped while driving in Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 36-year-old Jamel Madison was driving his wife, 35-year-old Tracey Moseley, and nine children down I-10 near Beaumont, Texas just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The family was traveling in a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV when another car changed lanes and cut the SUV off. Officials say Madison swerved to avoid hitting the car, but crashed into the concrete barrier, causing the car to flip.

Family members say 11-year-old Robert died in the crash. They also say one of the couples’ daughters is paralyzed from the neck down and another of the daughters suffered a slipped disk.

All ten survivors of the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash.

The eight surviving children are between the ages of three and 16.

Family members also say the family’s vehicle was totaled in the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

