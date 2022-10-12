Season after season, Uniqlo U remains a go-to in the GQ offices. With Christophe Lemaire at the helm, the sub-label has established a reputation for incredibly chic clothing attached to incredibly low price tags. And after a long, sweaty summer, the widely-beloved link-up is back in full force, just in time for your annual pumpkin patch outing. As with every other Uniqlo U drop, the latest collection sees Lemaire iterating on everything the Japanese retailer does best, before elevating it all into designer territory. Luxurious knits, wide-legged cords, cropped jackets still warm from the atelier—it's hard to pick just one standout. So we didn't. Instead, we rounded up 17 superb pieces from the new drop, each destined to make getting dressed these next few months preposterously easy. Keep scrolling to see everything we're itching to get our hands on right now, and then make moves quick to the Uniqlo site before the whole lot sells out. Menswear glory waits for no one.

