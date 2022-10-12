ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU College of Education wins state partnership award

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University, along with the Ballinger Independent School District, has received a 2022 Exemplary School Partnership Award from the Texas Association of Teacher Educators .

According to the release, the Exemplary School Partnership Awards honor initiatives that have been developed and collaboratively implemented between university teacher preparation programs and school districts with the goal of supporting beginning teachers and improving learning for all children.

Recognized for the award was the BISD New Teacher Academy, an induction program designed to provide consistent support and professional development for beginning teachers.

“This award exemplifies the College of Education’s commitment to our district partners to improve educational experiences,” said Dr. Scarlet Clouse, dean of the College of Education. “Ballinger ISD has embraced this partnership and enhanced the College of Education’s practices in preparing future teachers and administrators. We are very appreciative of this valuable relationship.”

