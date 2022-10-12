Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
$3M funding for women to get into non-traditional trades
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) presented a $3 million check to the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board to support its ValleyBuild construction program Wednesday. Recipients include a ValleyBuild NOW (Non-traditional Occupations for Women) pre-apprenticeship training program for women that recently completed its first cohort. “Being here in the Central Valley, we […]
shsclarion.net
Fate Towards High School
For many, a brand new school year also means brand new responsibilities and experiences. Mrs. Johnson was one of the people who definitely faced this, as she has now begun in a new position. Mrs. Johnson’s journey, which brought her up to the position where she is now, is one that was filled with a variety of changes and adjustments. However, these experiences also helped her learn more about herself and her goals. Currently, she works at Selma High’s campus as a transitions teacher and her passion for what she does now is something that she expresses passionately.
Two Fresno organizations host 2nd Annual Business Women's Luncheon
Women encouraging women, that's the theme of the 2nd Annual Business Women's Luncheon hosted by The Hidden Wealth Foundation and The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.
thesungazette.com
Local school district raises awareness on life-threatening drug
EXETER – Exeter Unified is ensuring parents, students and families are well-informed on the dangerous effects of fentanyl by hosting a forum with law enforcement agencies on Oct. 24. Due to the deadly effects and numerous seizures of the drug, Beth Miciari, principal of Exeter Community Day School and...
$2 million grant given to Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department
Chief Bruce German says the money will go towards training and updated fire equipment, like a new air supply and rehab truck.
Plasma donation center opens in northeast Fresno
BioLife Plasma Services opened its second Central Valley location in northeast Fresno.
Fresno Fire Department to host free webinar on how to get hired as a first responder
If you have dreams of becoming a first responder -- the Fresno Fire Department is hosting a free webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday night to explain how to get hired in the next year.
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
Hanford Sentinel
10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems
Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
California attorney general urging rejection of plans that would re-zone southwest Fresno areas
California's Attorney General is calling on Fresno city leaders to reject plans that would re-zone areas in southwest Fresno for industrial use.
thesungazette.com
Farmersville gets wheels rolling on future transit center
FARMERSVILLE – City council has approved agreements to get the city a multi-modal hub, or transit center, in the center of town to expand transportation opportunities and prepare for the upcoming High Speed Rail. Farmersville is getting everything in order for the addition of the transit center, referred to...
KMPH.com
22-year-old needs $16,500 to keep service dog that detects her seizures
A 22-year-old from Woodlake needs $16,500 to keep a service dog that detects her seizures before they happen and who also helps her get around. Hannah Jobe has been dealing with an undiagnosed medical condition for over two years now that has left her with mobility issues. Before Jobe's life...
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquillity High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
GV Wire
Vehicle Crash Cancels Classes at Madera Community College
Madera Community College canceled day and night classes Tuesday after a vehicle hit a power pole, knocking out power to the Avenue 12 campus. College spokesman George Villagrana said officials hope classes will be able to resume Wednesday. Pacific Gas & Electric was working to restore power, which was turned off because of damage to the power pole that resulted in sagging power lines.
Fresno County recommends no Squaw Valley name change, but offers alternatives
Fresno County supervisors are giving a nod to the people who don't want to change the name of the town of Squaw Valley.
Several development projects now underway in Tulare
The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.
KTVU FOX 2
Congenital Syphilis is rising at an alarming rate in California
OAKLAND, Calif. - Health officials across the state are sounding the alarm about a rise in congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection found in pregnant women and officials say women who are unhoused are most at risk. Syphilis cases have continued to rise over the last...
thefeather.com
Tori Tarlton crowned Caruthers Queen
Senior Tori Tarlton is crowned Caruthers Fair Queen at the 93rd Annual District Fair, Sept. 28, 2022. Tarlton has grown up attending the event every fall from a young age, but this year she decided to compete upon hearing about her grandma’s entry for queen in 1960. First stage...
Los Tigres del Norte performing in Fresno next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here. According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the […]
