ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

$3M funding for women to get into non-traditional trades

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) presented a $3 million check to the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board to support its ValleyBuild construction program Wednesday. Recipients include a ValleyBuild NOW (Non-traditional Occupations for Women) pre-apprenticeship training program for women that recently completed its first cohort. “Being here in the Central Valley, we […]
FRESNO, CA
shsclarion.net

Fate Towards High School

For many, a brand new school year also means brand new responsibilities and experiences. Mrs. Johnson was one of the people who definitely faced this, as she has now begun in a new position. Mrs. Johnson’s journey, which brought her up to the position where she is now, is one that was filled with a variety of changes and adjustments. However, these experiences also helped her learn more about herself and her goals. Currently, she works at Selma High’s campus as a transitions teacher and her passion for what she does now is something that she expresses passionately.
SELMA, CA
thesungazette.com

Local school district raises awareness on life-threatening drug

EXETER – Exeter Unified is ensuring parents, students and families are well-informed on the dangerous effects of fentanyl by hosting a forum with law enforcement agencies on Oct. 24. Due to the deadly effects and numerous seizures of the drug, Beth Miciari, principal of Exeter Community Day School and...
EXETER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Tests#Abortion#Condoms#Linus College#Pregnancy Care Clinic#Mpcc
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems

Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Farmersville gets wheels rolling on future transit center

FARMERSVILLE – City council has approved agreements to get the city a multi-modal hub, or transit center, in the center of town to expand transportation opportunities and prepare for the upcoming High Speed Rail. Farmersville is getting everything in order for the addition of the transit center, referred to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
GV Wire

Vehicle Crash Cancels Classes at Madera Community College

Madera Community College canceled day and night classes Tuesday after a vehicle hit a power pole, knocking out power to the Avenue 12 campus. College spokesman George Villagrana said officials hope classes will be able to resume Wednesday. Pacific Gas & Electric was working to restore power, which was turned off because of damage to the power pole that resulted in sagging power lines.
MADERA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Congenital Syphilis is rising at an alarming rate in California

OAKLAND, Calif. - Health officials across the state are sounding the alarm about a rise in congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection found in pregnant women and officials say women who are unhoused are most at risk. Syphilis cases have continued to rise over the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefeather.com

Tori Tarlton crowned Caruthers Queen

Senior Tori Tarlton is crowned Caruthers Fair Queen at the 93rd Annual District Fair, Sept. 28, 2022. Tarlton has grown up attending the event every fall from a young age, but this year she decided to compete upon hearing about her grandma’s entry for queen in 1960. First stage...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Los Tigres del Norte performing in Fresno next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here. According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy