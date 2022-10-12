It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO