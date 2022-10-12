ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Diane Lyden Murphy, One of Syracuse University’s Longest-Serving Deans, Concludes Tenure as First Dean of the Falk College

A longtime member of the Orange community, Diane Lyden Murphy ’67, G’76, G’78, G’83, dean of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, has had an impactful, accomplished career at Syracuse University—as a student, faculty member and academic leader. Today, Murphy announced her plans to conclude her tenure as dean at the end of the academic year in 2023. A search for her successor will begin in January 2023.
Company news: Jeff Fuchsberg hired by Syracuse University to lead CASE

The Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE) at Syracuse University has announced the hiring of Jeff Fuchsberg as director. In this role, Fuchsberg will contribute to the center’s strategic plan, oversee the implementation of goals and provide leadership and management of CASE’s day-to-day operations. Fuchsberg’s career experience...
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing

It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York

The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
Syracuse University gets approval from city for JMA Dome signs that will change skyline

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University received approval from the City Planning Commission to move forward with a plan that will give JMA Wireless a spot on the city skyline. The university’s plan to build signage outside of the JMA Wireless Dome, including a 2,200-square-foot sign attached to the building’s roof, was advanced during the body’s meeting on Tuesday night.
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
CDC recommends masks in Syracuse area again as Covid hospitalizations rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
