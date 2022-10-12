ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7: AP high school football rankings for all six classifications in Washington

By Jon Manley
The News Tribune
The following high school football rankings are voted on weekly by sportswriters across Washington state and compiled by the Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Glacier Peak (7 first-place votes): 5-1

2. Emerald Ridge: 5-1

3. Chiawana (3): 6-0

4. Gonzaga Prep: 5-1

5. Lake Stevens: 4-2

(tie) Sumner: 5-1

7. Kennedy Catholic: 5-1

8. Puyallup: 5-1

9. Skyview: 5-1

10. Skyline: 5-1

Others receiving 6 or more points: none

CLASS 3A

1. Yelm (10): 6-0

2. Eastside Catholic: 6-0

3. O’Dea: 5-1

4. Lincoln of Tacoma: 6-0

5. Bellevue: 4-2

6. Monroe: 6-0

7. Stanwood: 6-0

8. Garfield: 5-1

9. Kennewick: 5-1

(tie) Lakes: 6-0

Others receiving 6 or more points: none

CLASS 2A

1. Lynden (10): 6-0

2. Enumclaw: 6-0

3. Anacortes: 6-0

4. W.F. West: 5-1

5. Tumwater: 5-1

6. North Kitsap: 5-1

7. Othello: 5-1

8. Prosser: 5-1

9. Fife: 5-1

10. Washougal: 5-1

Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley

CLASS 1A

1. Lynden Christian (9): 6-0

2. Royal: 5-1

3. Lakeside Nine Mile Falls (1): 6-0

4. Montesano: 5-1

5. Eatonville: 5-1

6. Nooksack Valley: 5-1

7. Toppenish: 5-1

8. Tenino: 5-1

9. King’s: 5-1

10. LaCenter: 5-1

Others receiving 6 or more points: none

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine (8): 6-0

2. Okanogan: 6-0

3. Raymond: 6-0

4. Liberty Spangle: 5-1

5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 5-1

6. Toledo: 5-1

7. Columbia Burbank: 5-1

8. Lake Roosevelt: 6-1

9. Adna: 4-2

10. Coupeville: 5-1

Others receiving 6 or more points: none

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (6): 4-0

2. Neah Bay: 4-0

3. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1): 5-0

4. Naselle: 5-1

5. Liberty Christian: 6-0

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mossyrock

The News Tribune

