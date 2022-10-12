Read full article on original website
Chlöe Steps Out in a Cutout Bodysuit Held Together by Metal Chains
After performing during New York City's The New Yorker Festival this past weekend, Chlöe appeared on stage the very next day for a concert at the One MusicFest in Atlanta. As every performer has a signature look, a cutout bodysuit seems to be Chlöe's current performance outfit of choice, and she certainly didn't disappoint when it came to her showing in Atlanta over the weekend.
You Can Get Jennifer Lopez's Bordeaux Nails For Just $7
Jennifer Lopez is a lady in bordeaux with her latest manicure. On Oct. 13, the star attended the Ralph Lauren spring/summer '23 runway show in California with vampy fall nails. Lopez's nails were filed into a short square shape and painted a deep oxblood shade. Though simple, the nail look...
Mexico: the promised land for migrants... from the US
While many migrants risk their lives chasing the American dream, Gabriel Zarate fled the rising cost of living in California and moved to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. It's significantly cheaper than in California," Zarate said.
Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin. Haitian recording artist is dead. He was 41
He was one of the most talented musicians of his generation whose ode to his country — Ayti Se (Haiti is) — two years after its most devastating tragedy, the 2010 earthquake, touched Haitian hearts around the world.
I Tried Crystal Eye Makeup With Help From the "Euphoria" Makeup Artist
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography Jessica Harrington and Photo Illustration: Keila Gonzalez. I'm not usually one to go bold with my eye makeup, but when you have the legendary Donni Davy doing your glam, you go all out. As the makeup department head of "Euphoria" and founder of Half Magic Beauty, she knows a thing or two about creating dazzling, head-turning makeup looks. That's why I was especially excited to try the crystal-eye makeup trend under her guidance.
Elon Musk Wants Everyone to Smell Like Burnt Hair
In today's bizarre news, Elon Musk is the latest to join the resurgence of celebrity fragrances. After first introducing Burnt Hair, "The Essence of Repugnant Desire," on Sunday, the Tesla founder officially released the scent on Tuesday evening. Sold exclusively on The Boring Company, his infrastructure and tunnel construction services company, the perfume costs $100, and can also be purchased with dogecoin.
Goodbye, "Clean-Girl" Aesthetic — "Marinated" Makeup Is Taking Over
"Marinated" makeup is an edgy makeup look trending for fall. It is the polar opposite of the "clean-girl" aesthetic, featuring heavy eye makeup and dark lipstick. Makeup experts are breaking down the trend and how you can achieve it for yourself. Over the last year, Gen Z have been resuscitating...
The Our Place Mini Pan and Pot Set Is the Perfect Size For a Table of 2
My fellow POPSUGAR editors and I can't stop raving about the original, internet-famous Our Place Always Pan — and the new Cast Iron Always Pan has made quite the impression too. Even Selena Gomez is a fan of the cookware brand. The singer–actor/beauty-brand founder has her own collection with Our Place. (You can even spot some of it on her HBO Max cooking show, "Selena + Chef.") Our Place has found a home in my kitchen cabinet. I use my Always Pan regularly to cook my meals for the week. However, once I got my hands on the mini version, it's been my go-to for almost every meal. The only exception is when I need to use the Mini Perfect Pot ($93, originally $125). The Mini Always Pan ($86, originally $115) and Mini Perfect Pot are the cooking duos that made my kitchen adventures (and cabinet storage) streamlined and convenient.
I Tried a $200 Celeb-Loved Facial, and My Skin Has Never Looked Better
The DiamondGlow facial is a treatment loved by celebrities like Chrissy Tiegen. The treatment is a three-step process that involves exfoliation, extraction, and infusion. One editor tried the facial and is sharing everything to know about the treatment. To say I have problematic skin would be putting it lightly. I've...
