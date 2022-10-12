My fellow POPSUGAR editors and I can't stop raving about the original, internet-famous Our Place Always Pan — and the new Cast Iron Always Pan has made quite the impression too. Even Selena Gomez is a fan of the cookware brand. The singer–actor/beauty-brand founder has her own collection with Our Place. (You can even spot some of it on her HBO Max cooking show, "Selena + Chef.") Our Place has found a home in my kitchen cabinet. I use my Always Pan regularly to cook my meals for the week. However, once I got my hands on the mini version, it's been my go-to for almost every meal. The only exception is when I need to use the Mini Perfect Pot ($93, originally $125). The Mini Always Pan ($86, originally $115) and Mini Perfect Pot are the cooking duos that made my kitchen adventures (and cabinet storage) streamlined and convenient.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 HOURS AGO