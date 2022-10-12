ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chlöe Steps Out in a Cutout Bodysuit Held Together by Metal Chains

After performing during New York City's The New Yorker Festival this past weekend, Chlöe appeared on stage the very next day for a concert at the One MusicFest in Atlanta. As every performer has a signature look, a cutout bodysuit seems to be Chlöe's current performance outfit of choice, and she certainly didn't disappoint when it came to her showing in Atlanta over the weekend.
I Tried Crystal Eye Makeup With Help From the "Euphoria" Makeup Artist

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography Jessica Harrington and Photo Illustration: Keila Gonzalez. I'm not usually one to go bold with my eye makeup, but when you have the legendary Donni Davy doing your glam, you go all out. As the makeup department head of "Euphoria" and founder of Half Magic Beauty, she knows a thing or two about creating dazzling, head-turning makeup looks. That's why I was especially excited to try the crystal-eye makeup trend under her guidance.
Elon Musk Wants Everyone to Smell Like Burnt Hair

In today's bizarre news, Elon Musk is the latest to join the resurgence of celebrity fragrances. After first introducing Burnt Hair, "The Essence of Repugnant Desire," on Sunday, the Tesla founder officially released the scent on Tuesday evening. Sold exclusively on The Boring Company, his infrastructure and tunnel construction services company, the perfume costs $100, and can also be purchased with dogecoin.
The Our Place Mini Pan and Pot Set Is the Perfect Size For a Table of 2

My fellow POPSUGAR editors and I can't stop raving about the original, internet-famous Our Place Always Pan — and the new Cast Iron Always Pan has made quite the impression too. Even Selena Gomez is a fan of the cookware brand. The singer–actor/beauty-brand founder has her own collection with Our Place. (You can even spot some of it on her HBO Max cooking show, "Selena + Chef.") Our Place has found a home in my kitchen cabinet. I use my Always Pan regularly to cook my meals for the week. However, once I got my hands on the mini version, it's been my go-to for almost every meal. The only exception is when I need to use the Mini Perfect Pot ($93, originally $125). The Mini Always Pan ($86, originally $115) and Mini Perfect Pot are the cooking duos that made my kitchen adventures (and cabinet storage) streamlined and convenient.
