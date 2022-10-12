ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice skating at Rockefeller Center returning, tickets on sale

By Jonathan Rizk
 3 days ago

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (PIX11) — The most famous ice skating rink in the world is returning to Rockefeller Center for its 86th holiday season.

The roller skating season will end on Oct. 15. Workers will get the rink ready for ice skating to open on Nov. 5. Tickets to The Rink at Rockefeller Center went on sale Wednesday. They start at $21 per person, with discounts available for those in groups of 10 or more.

Starting in January, New York City residents can access unlimited skate sessions starting at $65. You can visit The Rink’s website for more information and tickets.

The famous Christmas tree outside Rockefeller Center will arrive in New York City on Nov. 13, according to the Rock Center website.

