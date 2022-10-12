ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Brick School Board Chooses New Member

BRICK – Members of the Brick Township Board of Education gathered to interview candidates who would fill the current open seat on the board. Over the summer, board member Missy Parker stepped down from her position. Parker, who was elected to the board in 2020, said in a letter that she was resigning because her and her family were moving to Georgia.
BRICK, NJ
thelionsroarmhsn.com

The 2022 MHSN Homecoming Dance

The Middletown High School North Junior Council will be hosting the upcoming 2022 Homecoming Dance on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 6-9 pm in the cafeteria. If interested in attending, tickets will be on sale from October 24-October 29, 2022 for $10 per ticket outside the main office. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Mrs. Kelly ([email protected]) or Mrs. Basmagy ([email protected]) for details.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Education
City
Middletown, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
Gotham Gazette

Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are 'Segregated Intentionally,' Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?

On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

This Lawrence Township Bar Is Mercer County's Best Hidden Gem

I would like to think that I have a good taste in drinks, and I think I may have found the best bang for your buck in Lawrence Township. I’m a part of different local community groups throughout Mercer County, NJ, and saw pictures of these fancy martinis posted and needed to know where this was. I found out that all of these pictures of fancy drinks were posted by one of the bartenders, Katie, at the VFW Post 3022.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Multiple 'swatting' calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Flemington Speedway Historical Society car show expands attractions

Flemington Speedway Historical Society (FSHS) has expanded its attractions on Saturday, Oct. 15, for its 11th annual car show presented by the Flemington Department Store. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds (South County Park), just outside of Ringoes, N.J.
FLEMINGTON, NJ

