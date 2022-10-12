Chicago Med: Brian Tee to Exit NBC Drama After Eight Seasons

Someone page the staffing department at Chicago Med , because yet another doctor is leaving the hospital: Brian Tee , who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, will exit the NBC drama later this year after eight seasons , our sister site Deadline reports.

Tee’s last appearance will be in Episode 9, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New,” airing Dec. 7. (He will return to make his directorial debut with Episode 16.)

Tee has starred on the series since its debut in 2015, but was temporarily absent during a big chunk of Season 7 while he was filming the upcoming Prime Video series Expats opposite Nicole Kidman. Ethan did eventually return to the hospital after recovering from a gunshot wound and surgery, and even ran into his ex April (former series regular Yaya DaCosta) in the Season 8 premiere.

Per Deadline, Tee chose to exit Med in order to spend more time with his family and pursue other career opportunities.

“Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing,” Tee told the site. “I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me.”

The actor went on to describe Dr. Choi’s sendoff as “fitting” and “beautiful.”

“I think the fans are going to absolutely love it,” Tee said. “It’s going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that Episode 9 is going to be an amazing one.”

“This is not goodbye, but a see you later…” Tee added on Instagram .

Tee’s departure isn’t the only one to hit Chicago Med this season: Guy Lockard , who played ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the show in the Season 8 premiere. He was the second of last season’s new series regulars to depart the show, following Kristen Hager, aka Dr. Stevie Hammer, who bid adieu in the middle of Season 7.

