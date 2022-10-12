ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Chicago Med: Brian Tee to Exit NBC Drama After Eight Seasons

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483qHw_0iWLWmIw00

Someone page the staffing department at Chicago Med , because yet another doctor is leaving the hospital: Brian Tee , who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, will exit the NBC drama later this year after eight seasons , our sister site Deadline reports.

Tee’s last appearance will be in Episode 9, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New,” airing Dec. 7. (He will return to make his directorial debut with Episode 16.)

Tee has starred on the series since its debut in 2015, but was temporarily absent during a big chunk of Season 7 while he was filming the upcoming Prime Video series Expats opposite Nicole Kidman. Ethan did eventually return to the hospital after recovering from a gunshot wound and surgery, and even ran into his ex April (former series regular Yaya DaCosta) in the Season 8 premiere.

Per Deadline, Tee chose to exit Med in order to spend more time with his family and pursue other career opportunities.

“Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing,” Tee told the site. “I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me.”

The actor went on to describe Dr. Choi’s sendoff as “fitting” and “beautiful.”

“I think the fans are going to absolutely love it,” Tee said. “It’s going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that Episode 9 is going to be an amazing one.”

“This is not goodbye, but a see you later…” Tee added on Instagram .

Tee’s departure isn’t the only one to hit Chicago Med this season: Guy Lockard , who played ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the show in the Season 8 premiere. He was the second of last season’s new series regulars to depart the show, following Kristen Hager, aka Dr. Stevie Hammer, who bid adieu in the middle of Season 7.

#OneChicago fans, how are you handling this latest cast member exit?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Burgess' Big Decision — Plus, Is #Upstead OK?

Remember when Ruzek asked Burgess to move in with him last season? This week’s Chicago P.D. finally gave us an answer to that question, but not before Intelligence’s latest case sent them in pursuit of an escaped convict. THE CASE | Ruzek took the stand in an appeal trial, where he was accused of illegally searching the defendant’s place and planting the gun that landed him in prison. The judge ruled in Ruzek’s favor, but being called a bad cop still stung. It didn’t help that before the ruling, Burgess assured him that he had nothing to worry about if...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After Upcoming Season — Read Statement

The Voice‘s longest-tenured coach is hanging up his revolving chair: Country star Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC singing competition since its 2011 debut, is leaving the show after the upcoming Season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?

We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
Dylan Scott
Person
Brian Tee
Person
Kristen Hager
FanSided

Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Med#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Chicago Pd#Nbc#After Eight#Universal Television
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel

Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Lies, Half-Truths, & Maybe Baby

Big risks and better payoffs are in store for your Genoa City favorites next week. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Lies, Half-Truths, & Maybe BabySoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for October 14 – October 21, 2022, tease an attempt to head off the truth, a long-held dream suddenly seems attainable, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!
The List

The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

James Hyde joins The Young and the Restless as Jeremy Stark a man from Diane's past

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is frightened about her connection to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) being revealed on The Young and the Restless and on October 21 her troubles will increase.James Hyde is joining the CBS soap as Jeremy Stark who is yet another man from Diane's past in LA. Could it be that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are wrong and that it is Jeremy who was Diane's sugar daddy instead of Tucker?
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy