Read full article on original website
Related
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum crawling with giant ants
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, home to Dutch masterpieces like Rembrandt's "Nightwatch", will temporarily have its walls and windows overrun by 700 giant ants, as part of a new exhibit.
Why Climate Protesters Just Threw Tomato Soup at a Van Gogh Painting
“Sunflowers” is one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous series of paintings — and tomato is one of Heinz’s most famous soups. What do these two things have to do with each other, you ask?. Well, a pair of Just Stop Oil protesters recently tossed tomato...
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Eco-activists throw soup on Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in London
London — Environmental protesters on Friday threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at the National Gallery in central London, videos posted on social media showed. Just Stop Oil said in a statement that two protesters threw two cans of Heinz Tomato soup over the painting at...
RELATED PEOPLE
RAI Fiction Event Series ‘La Storia,’ Unveiled by Beta at Rome MIA Market, Will Look at Fascism Through a Female Prism
On a cobblestone-paved square in the ancient town of Tivoli, north-east of Rome, in late September, a large crew is prepping to shoot a key scene in Italian period drama “La Storia,” which will be pubcaster RAI’s biggest event show next year. Based on a bestselling novel by the late great Elsa Morante – whom “My Brilliant Friend” author Elena Ferrante often cites as her primary literary reference – “La Storia” is set during the final years of World War II and its immediate aftermath in Italy. The eight-episode series, being unveiled by Beta Film to buyers at Rome’s MIA content market, stars...
msn.com
Headed to Amsterdam? Don't miss these unforgettable attractions
A young and vibrant city, Amsterdam is known for its rich heritage and picturesque locations. Iconic canals, famous museums, and upbeat nightclubs are the charm of this city. Also, home to some of the finest chefs in the world, this place is a paradise for foodies. Visit the enormous art museum Rijksmuseum, or see the work of Vincent van Gogh in the iconic technology-driven Van Gogh Museum.
David Hockney painting of Mediterranean sunrise sells for £21m
A painting by David Hockney of the sun rising over the Mediterranean has been sold at auction for almost £21m, nearly three times its lower estimate. Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime, completed by the British artist in 1969, has been owned by a private individual for more than 30 years. Estimated to fetch £7m-10m, it sold in six minutes of bidding between private buyers, according to the auction house Christie’s.
architecturaldigest.com
Bold Art and Commanding Colors Wow in This Milan Adobe
Milan is a city known for its dizzying speed. Amidst a country of relative peace and quiet, Milan holds its place on the global stage as a style and design capital, the economic engine of Italy. Though this is true, the heart of the city is found in its people. It was in this unique city, under the gaze of the iconic Madonnina statue atop the city’s cathedral, that Alessandra Straccamore and Matteo Mazza met almost 10 years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mansionglobal.com
Renovated Victorian Residence in London Lists for Nearly £8 Million
A refurbished Victorian home in London has hit the market for £7.895 million (US$8.93 million). The more than 8,400-square-foot residence is located on the northside of Clapham Common, a triangular-shaped park in South London’s Clapham district. It features a number of period details, including fresco ceilings, plus far-reaching views of the city, according to Savills, which listed the property late last month.
Van Gogh Soup Attack Latest in at Least a Dozen Since Mona Lisa Smearing
Attacks by climate activists have spanned Europe, targeting famous works of art in England, France and Germany.
A love letter to the world’s most beautiful train station
Madrid Puerta de Atocha: if there is a sweeter spot to wait for your train than this station in central Madrid, I’ve yet to find it. The biggest railway station in Spain was the first to be built in the capital in 1851 – although it’s now actually three stations in one.
travelphotodiscovery.com
Amalfi Coast
Amalfi Coast, Italy (explore the coastal region, scenic islands, road trips, beautiful cities) Everyone is looking at Amalfi as that dream destination in Italy with those towns and cities perched on the cliffsides of these spectacular coastlines and rambling downhill towards the ocean. It truly is a magical area that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louvre Abu Dhabi marks five years with major Impressionism show
A major exhibition of impressionist art opened Wednesday at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, featuring works from masters such as Cezanne, Degas, Manet, Monet, Pissarro and Renoir. Billed as one of the most significant exhibitions on the 19th century art movement ever held outside France, it features more than 150 works on loan from the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.
Spaghetti offers international appeal
On top of spaghetti, all covered with cheese .... We all know that song. (Sorry, not sorry, for the earworm.) And we all know about the tomato sauce that covered the spaghetti, as well as the meatball that rolled out the door. But spaghetti and meatballs — an Italian-American dish, whereas in Italy pasta is served as a primo, or first course, separately from meats — is not the only option for the long thin noodles we’re celebrating in honor of National Pasta Day in the middle of October as National Pasta Month. National Pasta Day is Monday, or Oct. 17 each year. Different pasta shapes are intended for different purposes: Penne or ziti, for example, which are shorter, work well in baked dishes or salads; rotelle (wagon wheels) catch little tidbits of goodness in their spaces, and tiny pastas, such as orzo or ditalini are ideal in soups.
drifttravel.com
Donnafugata Winery – a Multi-sensory Experience
Donnafugata, a Sicilian wine, offers the world vintages that are distinguished by pleasantness and complexity. With wine craftsmanship that produces a wide range of eclectic and consistent bottles with respect to the environment, Donnafugata has a rich historical background behind their brand. Established in Sicily, Donnafugata has been able to...
travelmag.com
Five of the best agriturismo near Florence
Home to Chianti, Mugello and the Arno Valley among others, the countryside near Florence offers countless options for enjoying the rural lifestyle – with several agriturismo found within easy reach of the Renaissance city. One of the most popular destinations in Italy, beautiful Florence certainly needs no introduction. But...
Beautiful, decadent, damaged: a walk back in time through roaring 20s Berlin
With the fourth series of Babylon Berlin starting on Friday, this atmospheric stroll peels back the history of a city that rarely stopped dancing – even during its darkest days
operawire.com
OperaStreaming to Present ‘Simon Boccanegra’ for Festival Verdi
The Festival Verdi is set to stream “Simon Boccanegra” on Oct. 14. The festival said that the opera will be transmitted on operastreaming.com, the online streaming platform that presents operas free on youtube with English and Italian subtitles. The opera will be performed in a rare 1857 version...
Spectacular interiors of rediscovered Orient Express carriages revealed
Several abandoned Orient Express carriages were rediscovered back in 2015. Now they've been meticulously restored in old-meets-new style, ready to hit the rails in 2025.
cottagesgardens.com
A Regal and Elegant French Chateau Asks €11.5M
Live like royalty at this French chateau called “Petit Versailles.” Despite its name, there is nothing “petite” about it, totaling 16,145 square feet set on almost 50 acres. To reside in this elegant castle and frolic in its gardens, it costs €11.5 million or $11,386,139 USD.
Comments / 0