NBC 29 News
UVA Heath emphasizes importance of bivalent booster before the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it’s important to get your omicron specific booster as we head into the colder months and spend more time indoors. UVA currently has 18 patients hospitalized with COVID, with three of those in the ICU. It says at least 80% of the...
NBC 29 News
Former cancer patient working at the hospital that helped her battle cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former breast cancer patient is working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the same hospital that helped her in her fight against cancer. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. And I have to say, cancer, as with most women, I’m sure it came as a complete surprise because I had annual mammograms every year and never had found anything wrong,” Setour Dillard said.
NBC 29 News
Bivalent booster shots now available for younger children
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children as young as five years old can now get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines were recently approved by the FDA and CDC. Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says many different viruses are being passed around the...
NBC 29 News
UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity. Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
NBC 29 News
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may have heard of birth doulas, professionals that provide holistic care during the birthing process. Now death doulas are becoming popular as well, providing the same care at the end of life. Hospice of the Piedmont launched a new program that provides death doulas to...
WSET
Fentanyl-related overdose death leads to guilty plea from VA man in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Ruckersville, Virginia man, who dealt heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty on Friday to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, officials said. Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, waived his right to be indicted...
NBC 29 News
Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
cbs19news
Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
NBC 29 News
Annual Martha’s Market event held at IX Park and Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 15, the annual Martha’s Market event was held at IX Art Park and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. 46 vendors came out to support the market and donated 15% from all purchases to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The funds go to support women’s...
UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings
One of Virginia's football commits is now a four-star linebacker in the class of 2023
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driving shortage and reconfiguration plans
Charlottesville United for Public Education (CUPE) hosted the first session of “Public School Matters” on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The new webinar series addresses some of the issues parents care about most. CUPE gave an update on where bus driver staffing stands.
cbs19news
ACPD responds to report on potential bias policing in traffic stops
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police responded to the recent report on potentially biased policing in traffic stops. We spoke with the Commander of Professional Standards for ACPD Capt. Darrell Byers to get his reaction to Albemarle’s numbers in the report. "I don’t think we have...
NBC 29 News
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
NBC 29 News
Piedmont Master Gardners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation with Trinity Episcopal Church on how to reduce food waste, save food, compost. “Anybody can compost, you don’t have to have a half-acre of land to have a compost. You can vermi the...
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
WUSA
Spotsylvania students say they are being bullied for speaking out against Gov. Youngkin’s school policies for transgender students
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — For the past several months parents and the Spotsylvania County school board have sparred over the direction of the school division during several contentious school board meetings. At this Monday’s meeting some students stepped up to the mic to address the board about Governor Glenn Youngkin’s...
NBC 29 News
ACPS delays addressing school bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The pitch was simple: pay drivers more and you’ll get more drivers, but Albemarle’s school board is not ready to commit to that, at least not right away. “This has really been a nationwide issue and many school divisions are struggling with recruiting...
