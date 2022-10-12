ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Former cancer patient working at the hospital that helped her battle cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former breast cancer patient is working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the same hospital that helped her in her fight against cancer. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. And I have to say, cancer, as with most women, I’m sure it came as a complete surprise because I had annual mammograms every year and never had found anything wrong,” Setour Dillard said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Bivalent booster shots now available for younger children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children as young as five years old can now get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines were recently approved by the FDA and CDC. Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says many different viruses are being passed around the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Annual Martha’s Market event held at IX Park and Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 15, the annual Martha’s Market event was held at IX Art Park and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. 46 vendors came out to support the market and donated 15% from all purchases to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The funds go to support women’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WUSA

Spotsylvania students say they are being bullied for speaking out against Gov. Youngkin’s school policies for transgender students

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — For the past several months parents and the Spotsylvania County school board have sparred over the direction of the school division during several contentious school board meetings. At this Monday’s meeting some students stepped up to the mic to address the board about Governor Glenn Youngkin’s...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS delays addressing school bus driver shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The pitch was simple: pay drivers more and you’ll get more drivers, but Albemarle’s school board is not ready to commit to that, at least not right away. “This has really been a nationwide issue and many school divisions are struggling with recruiting...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

