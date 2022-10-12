Read full article on original website
Related
deltanews.tv
Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty
GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
AOL Corp
Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty
Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
WLOX
Police detective killed in line of duty in Greenville
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The nest on...
Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worker dies after falling into grain bin in Mississippi￼
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
WLBT
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Isola’s top cop and two other police officers were fired at a special board meeting Thursday. Former Police Chief Dequarian Smith is upset, saying he’s done nothing but the job he was hired to do. He claims his former officers, Stephon Hughes and Barret Richardson, were wrongly fired as well.
One dead after three workers fall into MS grain storage bin
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
Deputies investigate multiple Holmes County shootings
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies are investigating multiple shootings, including the shooting death of a teenager. Sheriff Willie March said the teen was shot and killed inside his home in Durant on Monday, October 10. According to the sheriff, the suspect(s) shot into the home from the outside and hit the teenager. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WLBT
Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
swark.today
With Mississippi River shipping at a crawl, farmers seeing prices for their grain falling
“There’s only so much storage at the elevators; only so much space,” said Hunter Biram, extension economist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Elevators will turn farmers away when they don’t have anywhere to put it.”. U of A System Division of Agriculture.
Lake Village Lakeside forfeits win against Drew Central
By Nate Olson The Arkansas Activities Association confirmed Thursday morning that Lakeside High School in Lake Village must forfeit a win due to the use of an ineligible player. A news release sent by the AAA said Lake Village self-reported the violation that occurred in last week’s 33-22 win ...
Comments / 2