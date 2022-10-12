ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Wild, Wild Westfield draws CrossRoads crowds

CrossRoads Church at Westfield, 19201 Grassy Branch Road, welcomed the community to its Wild, Wild Westfield Fall Fest and Premier Chili Cook-Off on Saturday. The festivities included games, food (especially chili!), live entertainment, face painting, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo, a silent auction, bounce houses, and, of coruse, a mechanical bull!
WESTFIELD, IN
Residents, pets escape overnight house fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – Two people and two pets escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home in Lebanon overnight. According to the Lebanon Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Lebanon police officers were...
LEBANON, IN
Update from Logansport Police Department on Oct. 13, 2022 incident

Last Updated on October 14, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Logansport units were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male in the river, east of that location. According to a news release from the Logansport Police Department, the male has been identified as Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport. LPD says there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death is still yet to be determined. The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, Logansport Fire Department and Cass County Coroner’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation with the Logansport Police Department and the DNR. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pizzeria on northeast side hit by vandals, robbers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant on the northeast side reported Wednesday on social media that it’s been vandalized and robbed. The Missing Brick, just off Binford Boulevard at 6404 Rucker Road, is known for pizza, beer and wine offerings. The restaurant was featured Thursday on “Live.Style.Life” in celebration of National Pizza Month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD: 1 man dies Friday evening, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast side of town Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man on scooter dies in crash on US 31 in Johnson County

AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Thursday morning after his scooter was involved in a crash on U.S. 31 in southeast Johnson County. Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of northbound U.S. 31 and County Road East 400 South, Sheriff Duane Burgess said in a statement. The intersection is just south of the town of Amity and about seven miles north of Edinburgh.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind

If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
CARMEL, IN

