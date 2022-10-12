Last Updated on October 14, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Logansport units were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male in the river, east of that location. According to a news release from the Logansport Police Department, the male has been identified as Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport. LPD says there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death is still yet to be determined. The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, Logansport Fire Department and Cass County Coroner’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation with the Logansport Police Department and the DNR. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

LOGANSPORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO