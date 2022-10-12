Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'This signifies 15 years of life': Indy girl shares importance of Quinceañera
WRTV is highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing you stories about Latino culture and history. We followed a local teen about to celebrate her Quinceañera.
readthereporter.com
Wild, Wild Westfield draws CrossRoads crowds
CrossRoads Church at Westfield, 19201 Grassy Branch Road, welcomed the community to its Wild, Wild Westfield Fall Fest and Premier Chili Cook-Off on Saturday. The festivities included games, food (especially chili!), live entertainment, face painting, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo, a silent auction, bounce houses, and, of coruse, a mechanical bull!
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
Fox 59
Residents, pets escape overnight house fire in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ind. – Two people and two pets escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home in Lebanon overnight. According to the Lebanon Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Lebanon police officers were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
casscountyonline.com
Update from Logansport Police Department on Oct. 13, 2022 incident
Last Updated on October 14, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Logansport units were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male in the river, east of that location. According to a news release from the Logansport Police Department, the male has been identified as Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport. LPD says there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death is still yet to be determined. The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, Logansport Fire Department and Cass County Coroner’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation with the Logansport Police Department and the DNR. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
cbs4indy.com
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
WISH-TV
Pizzeria on northeast side hit by vandals, robbers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant on the northeast side reported Wednesday on social media that it’s been vandalized and robbed. The Missing Brick, just off Binford Boulevard at 6404 Rucker Road, is known for pizza, beer and wine offerings. The restaurant was featured Thursday on “Live.Style.Life” in celebration of National Pizza Month.
Fox 59
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said. The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. LPD said...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport
A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.
Starbucks to close Downtown Indianapolis location, citing safety concerns
The Starbucks at Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis will close, a company spokesperson confirms.
Simon Property Group's 'Hiring Days' seeks to fill openings at 3 Indy-area malls
Beginning Friday, Simon Property Group is looking to hire more Hoosiers. They want people to apply at three Indianapolis-area malls, hoping to fill holiday season openings. They're seeking candidates for both part-time and full-time positions and said on-site interviews would take place on Oct. 14 and 15. Click on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
Dottie Couture closes all locations leaving shoppers with unused gift cards
Several shoppers WRTV spoke to say they went to the stores after receiving the closing announcement email, which also included information on a liquidation sale, and the doors were already locked.
Firefighters rescue woman from White River on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a woman who jumped into the White River on Indianapolis' near west side early Thursday morning. Police and fire crews responded to the 10th Street bridge over the White River shortly before 2 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the woman eventually jumped off the...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 man dies Friday evening, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast side of town Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot. Officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Man on scooter dies in crash on US 31 in Johnson County
AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Thursday morning after his scooter was involved in a crash on U.S. 31 in southeast Johnson County. Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of northbound U.S. 31 and County Road East 400 South, Sheriff Duane Burgess said in a statement. The intersection is just south of the town of Amity and about seven miles north of Edinburgh.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman critically hurt in fight, shootout outside Kroger on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening outside a Kroger grocery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper said the department was first called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance and possible fight...
Comments / 1