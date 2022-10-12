Virginia Rae (Keethler) McNabb passed away October 13, 2022, at her home near Queen City, MO. Virginia was born September 24, 1934 at Kirksville, MO. Her parents were Andrew Ray Keethler and Celia Cecil (Drake) Keethler. Virginia’s mother passed away before Virginia was quite six years old and she grew up in Memphis, MO., with her grandparents, Dr. Andrew Manning Keethler and wife Maud. She attended Scotland County Schools and had degrees from Kirksville State Teachers College and Truman University. Virginia began teaching in a rural school in Scotland County and taught for 35 years in Downing, Memphis, and lastly in Schuyler County, retiring in 1992. Virginia loved teaching.

QUEEN CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO