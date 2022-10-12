ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albia, IA

Central Iowa woman wins $100,000 lottery prize

(Clive, IA) -- A central Iowa woman is $100,000 richer after buying a scratch ticket. 51-year-old Kristi Doss of Carlisle bought a "Power 10X" scratch ticket at Casey's, 206 S. First Street in Grimes. "I was on my way to work with my boss," Doss, a house cleaner, told Iowa...
GRIMES, IA
Bradley James Heaton

A celebration of life for Bradley James Heaton, of rural Knoxville, is pending. Brad’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Brad’s memory to his daughter, Brittany Alvarez. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Brad’s family with his arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Brush fire chars acres of land near Troy Mills, Mo.

Near Troy Mills, Mo. — Adair County first responders were called to a grass fire south of Kirksville Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., calls started coming in about a large brush fire near the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 11, just east of Troy Mills. Dispatchers received at...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
ALTOONA, IA
Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Vaunda Mae (Pipes) Phelps, 83, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield, Iowa. Born May 7, 1939 in Leffler, Missouri, Vaunda was the daughter of the late George Earl and Hazel B. (Haggy) Pipes. On August 14, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri, Vaunda was united in marriage to Keith R. Phelps who preceded her in death on November 13, 1990. She was also preceded in death by one son, Raymond Phelps; one daughter, Debra Arnold; two grandsons, James and Jeffrey Arnold; and one brother, Orville Pipes.
QUEEN CITY, MO
Virginia Rae (Keethler) McNabb, 88, Queen City, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home

Virginia Rae (Keethler) McNabb passed away October 13, 2022, at her home near Queen City, MO. Virginia was born September 24, 1934 at Kirksville, MO. Her parents were Andrew Ray Keethler and Celia Cecil (Drake) Keethler. Virginia’s mother passed away before Virginia was quite six years old and she grew up in Memphis, MO., with her grandparents, Dr. Andrew Manning Keethler and wife Maud. She attended Scotland County Schools and had degrees from Kirksville State Teachers College and Truman University. Virginia began teaching in a rural school in Scotland County and taught for 35 years in Downing, Memphis, and lastly in Schuyler County, retiring in 1992. Virginia loved teaching.
QUEEN CITY, MO
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/13/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO RETURN PHONE CALLS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE ESCORT, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE ASSISTANCE AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County

(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
BONNE TERRE, MO
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
NEWTON, IA
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
DES MOINES, IA
Marion County Sheriff’s Promotions Announced

A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst a new deputy. Jenae Kaster was named the first Mental Health Deputy in the department. Sheriff Sandholdt believes Jenae is the first Mental Health Deputy in the State.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Hello: Jeriann Ritter

WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
DES MOINES, IA
MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
DES MOINES, IA
Reduction in SNAP benefits totals $141M in missed benefits for Iowans, report shows

The interior of the newly opened DMARC-ket south-side food pantry in Des Moines. Submitted photo. Iowans who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program missed out on a total of $141 million in food assistance since benefits were reduced after a public health disaster emergency declaration was lifted April 1, according to a report released this week by the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
IOWA STATE

