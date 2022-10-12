ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physical: Zooey Deschanel Joins Season 3 of Apple TV+'s Dark Comedy

By Rebecca Iannucci
 3 days ago
Pull on a pair of leg warmers, Zooey Deschanel : You’re about to get Physical .

Deschanel has boarded Season 3 of Apple TV+’s dark comedy, TVLine has learned, marking her first role on a scripted series since New Girl wrapped in 2018.

She’ll appear in the upcoming episodes as Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry. The character’s arrival was first teased in Physical ‘s Season 2 finale; read our post mortem chat with series creator Annie Weisman here .

Physical stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a dutiful housewife to husband Danny who is privately battling personal demons related to her self-image… until she finds release through the world of aerobics. In the sophomore season, which wrapped on Aug. 5, Sheila successfully launched her first fitness video, only to encounter new and bigger obstacles in her path. Emmy winner Murray Bartlett ( The White Lotus ) also appeared in Season 2 as aerobics instructor Vinnie Green, who Weisman says she “would love to have back” for Season 3.

Deschanel, meanwhile, is best known to TV fans as New Girl ‘s quirky protagonist Jess Day, a role she played for all of the Fox comedy’s seven seasons. Since then, she’s lent her voice to the film Trolls 2: World Tour and co-hosted ABC’s short-lived Celebrity Dating Game with Michael Bolton.

