The judge overseeing the Parkland school shooting trial will allow an investigation after one of the jurors reported that she felt threatened by a fellow juror. Broward prosecutors filed a motion Thursday night that said that after gunman Nikolas Cruz was given a life sentence Thursday, "Juror X" called the prosecutor's office and reported that "during deliberations, she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room."

PARKLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO