A California man has been arrested in connection to a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland, authorities announced on Saturday. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was arrested this morning "while out hunting," police chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference with City Manager Harry Black, Mayor Kevin Lincoln and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO