Woodbury, NJ

thesunpapers.com

‘A huge undertaking: Leaf collection is on the way

Leaf collection in the township will take place from Oct. 31 through Jan. 9. “It’s a huge undertaking,” said Mayor Paul Medany. “It’s probably one of the biggest undertakings we do all year. The bulk of the leaves will be picked up in November and in the middle of December.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
dbusiness.com

Jason Sproat Will Lead New Shelby Township Five Iron Golf

Jason Sproat will be the general manager of the new Five Iron Golf location in Shelby Township, which opened its doors today. Sproat grew up in Macomb Township and graduated from Central Michigan University in 2007, making his new role leading Five Iron Golf in Shelby Township is like a homecoming for him.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia Phillies Scott Kingery’s Girlfriend, Taylor Lee

Since Scott Kingery had surgery in mid-July 2021 to repair a ruptured labrum in his right shoulder, he was out for the rest of the season. However, he returned to majors as the Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of Kingery. And so far, his development has shocked evaluators. Through it all, the baseball player had one constant companion. She is none other than Scott Kingery’s girlfriend, Taylor Lee. Kingery’s ladylove aspires to be the happiest possible version of herself, regularly engages in workouts, and prioritizes time with family. There are more facets of her life, which we reveal in this Taylor Lee wiki.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Police participate in National Take Back Initiative

Harrison Township police will participate in the National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the department’s headquarters in Mullica Hill. The initiative is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and held on what it calls National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, when police across the country set up collection sites for the deposit of outdated and or expired medications. Harrison has taken part in the National Take Back Initiative for several years.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college

A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Air Force considering Selfridge for fighter school

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Department of the Air Force is considering Selfridge Air National Guard Base as the site of the foreign pilot training center for the F-35 fighter jet. Prompted by Singapore wanting to house its U.S.-based F-16 and F-35 training facilities at the same base, the Air...
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
FanSided

Villanova Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Wildcats

It’s accurate to say that the last decade has been by far the most successful in program history at Villanova. It’s also likely accurate to say that the next decade could be far different. The Wildcats won national titles in 2016 and 2018 and returned to the Final Four this past season, but things will look very different when the season begins next month for the Villanova Basketball faithful.
VILLANOVA, PA

