FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
‘A huge undertaking: Leaf collection is on the way
Leaf collection in the township will take place from Oct. 31 through Jan. 9. “It’s a huge undertaking,” said Mayor Paul Medany. “It’s probably one of the biggest undertakings we do all year. The bulk of the leaves will be picked up in November and in the middle of December.
dbusiness.com
Jason Sproat Will Lead New Shelby Township Five Iron Golf
Jason Sproat will be the general manager of the new Five Iron Golf location in Shelby Township, which opened its doors today. Sproat grew up in Macomb Township and graduated from Central Michigan University in 2007, making his new role leading Five Iron Golf in Shelby Township is like a homecoming for him.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia Phillies Scott Kingery’s Girlfriend, Taylor Lee
Since Scott Kingery had surgery in mid-July 2021 to repair a ruptured labrum in his right shoulder, he was out for the rest of the season. However, he returned to majors as the Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of Kingery. And so far, his development has shocked evaluators. Through it all, the baseball player had one constant companion. She is none other than Scott Kingery’s girlfriend, Taylor Lee. Kingery’s ladylove aspires to be the happiest possible version of herself, regularly engages in workouts, and prioritizes time with family. There are more facets of her life, which we reveal in this Taylor Lee wiki.
thesunpapers.com
Police participate in National Take Back Initiative
Harrison Township police will participate in the National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the department’s headquarters in Mullica Hill. The initiative is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and held on what it calls National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, when police across the country set up collection sites for the deposit of outdated and or expired medications. Harrison has taken part in the National Take Back Initiative for several years.
NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college
A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
Attention NJ Shoppers: Acme is Getting New Owners in $24.6 Billion Deal
A 131-year-old supermarket chain in and around South Jersey and Philadelphia appears to be getting new owners soon. Published reports say Kroger is buying Albertson's, the parent company of Acme, for a deal valued at $24.6 billion. According to CNBC, Kroger is currently the second-largest grocer by market share in...
Interview: Bryce Underwood, Belleville quarterback, on his game, colleges after win over Franklin
Michigan high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022 Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 3-9) Belleville sophomore and top-rated class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood answered questions from SBLive after the Tiger's win over ...
Pennsylvania high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022
Get the latest PA high school football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: WMMR Corporate Overlords Respond to Blowup at Station
Plus, a magical Mastriano matchup … and plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
Phil & Jim's Steak and Hoagies in Delaware County, Pa wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth' for their signature hoagie: The Italian Special
candgnews.com
Air Force considering Selfridge for fighter school
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Department of the Air Force is considering Selfridge Air National Guard Base as the site of the foreign pilot training center for the F-35 fighter jet. Prompted by Singapore wanting to house its U.S.-based F-16 and F-35 training facilities at the same base, the Air...
Haas resigns as head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
The Philly Restaurant Was Just Named the ‘Best Hole in the Wall’ Restaurant In the Entire State of Pa.
Pennsylvania is a food hub. In fact, we have some of the very best luxury restaurants in the entire state right here in Eastern Pa. And, of course, some of those incredible eateries are what we may call more of a "hole in the wall." Which, is an endearing term, really.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Philadelphia Catholic League teams no longer block WPIAL’s path to PIAA basketball finals
The marquee matchup of state championship weekend became an all-Philadelphia Catholic League affair when Roman Catholic and Archbishop Wood met in Hershey last winter for the Class 6A boys basketball final. It was the third time in eight years that the PIAA’s big-school boys championship included two teams from District...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Algae buildup causes smelly mess on Lake St. Clair, ruins million-dollar view
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Algae has taken over parts of Lake St. Clair, ruining what residents say was once a million-dollar view of the lake in Harrison Township. Those who are affected want to know who is responsible for the smelly mess. “If I take a shovel over here...
Villanova Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Wildcats
It’s accurate to say that the last decade has been by far the most successful in program history at Villanova. It’s also likely accurate to say that the next decade could be far different. The Wildcats won national titles in 2016 and 2018 and returned to the Final Four this past season, but things will look very different when the season begins next month for the Villanova Basketball faithful.
WATCH: Crash on NB I-275 at 7 Mile caused major traffic delays
Lanes heading northbound between 7 and 8 Mile Roads have reopened after a police investigation on Friday.
