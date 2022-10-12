ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

PNM employee wins economic development award

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM’s Elisha Saavedra-Torres has been given the 2022 ‘505 Rising Star Award.’ The award, given by the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, recognizes leaders who increase economic development in new Mexico.

Saavedra-Torres is the Manager of Business Development at PNM and is a native New Mexican. “It is an honor to be recognized in this way. Economic development is a team sport and I could not be successful in this role without the amazing support of my PNM team,” Saavedra-Torres said in a release. PNM says through her work, it now receives two large business inquires looking to relocate to New Mexico per week.

Government
