PNM employee wins economic development award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM’s Elisha Saavedra-Torres has been given the 2022 ‘505 Rising Star Award.’ The award, given by the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, recognizes leaders who increase economic development in new Mexico.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train
- Crime: Security footage catches Valencia County burglars in the act
- Albuquerque: Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
- Trending: Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
Saavedra-Torres is the Manager of Business Development at PNM and is a native New Mexican. “It is an honor to be recognized in this way. Economic development is a team sport and I could not be successful in this role without the amazing support of my PNM team,” Saavedra-Torres said in a release. PNM says through her work, it now receives two large business inquires looking to relocate to New Mexico per week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 1