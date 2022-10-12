ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cedarville.edu

Cedarville Students Help Host GMA’s Dove Awards

Twenty-three worship students from Cedarville University will have the unique opportunity to help host the Gospel Music Association’s (GMA) 53rd annual Dove Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the fifth time Cedarville has been asked to participate in the event. The ceremony, which will feature national recording artists such...
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

Cedarville University Athletics

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - The Lady Jackets wrapped up the home portion of the schedule with a convincing 4-0 victory against Kentucky Wesleyan. Cedarville, 11-2-1 overall and 9-1 G-MAC, maintained a share of the top spot in the league with defending champion and No. 21 Ashland. The hosts bolted to a...
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

Yellow Jackets runner-up in Wilmington Classic

RESULTS (PDF) | TFRRS RESULTS. WILMINGTON, Ohio - Cedarville placed second among 23 teams in the Wilmington Classic. Head Coach Paul Orchard gave his top runners the weekend off, but the Yellow Jacket contingent responded with a solid performance nonetheless. Aidan Peterson finished 14th out of 247 competitors with a...
WILMINGTON, OH
cedarville.edu

Bredeson named NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Cedarville University graduate student Rachel (Sweeney) Bredeson has officially been selected as a nominee for the prestigous 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The Woman of the Year Selection Committee announced its national Top 30 honorees today. A cross country and track & field standout for...
CEDARVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cedarville, OH
cedarville.edu

Lady Jackets fall twice at Crossover

HAMMOND, Ind. - GLIAC No. 1 seed Ferris State and GLVC No. 4 Rockhurst took down Cedarville on opening day at the Midwest Region Crossover. The Lady Jackets are seeded No. 6 among G-MAC schools in the 36-team extravaganza being played at the Hammond Sportsplex. Ferris State rolled in the...
CEDARVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy