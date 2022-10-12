JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the Oceanway neighborhood Saturday afternoon following a dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Lessard said officers were called to the area around 1:15 p.m. because of a dispute but prior to arrival, the call was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived at Sago Avenue West near the Oceanway Community Center, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the leg after a dispute.

