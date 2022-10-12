Read full article on original website
LMFRN
3d ago
Someone definitely stepped out of bounds when it comes to our Constitutional Rights. I think they need to ask themselves do they really want whoever made this very flawed decision to be in charge of their complex.
Reply(5)
6
Gary Coles
3d ago
as long as police do not enter it should be fine, but if they enter then nothing they see should be worth anything. the land lord doesn't have the right to let police in your paid for property.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
One person shot in calf in Oceanway area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported person shot at 12215 West Sago Ave. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sage Ave. in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, Officers located a man in his...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Suspect detained after man shot in 45th & Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police believe was shot in the area of 45th & Moncrief walked into a hospital early Saturday morning and is expected to be OK, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said shortly after midnight, patrol officers responded to West 45th Street,...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Woman shot multiple times in stomach on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was found with multiple gunshot wounds late Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside is expected to recover, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said they were notified at 11 p.m. Friday of a shooting on Mackinaw Street, south of Commonwealth Avenue...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in leg after dispute in Oceanway, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the Oceanway neighborhood Saturday afternoon following a dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Lessard said officers were called to the area around 1:15 p.m. because of a dispute but prior to arrival, the call was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived at Sago Avenue West near the Oceanway Community Center, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the leg after a dispute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JSO: Early morning shooting leaves one dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning, JSO received multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 1300 block of Delmar Street. Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. >>>...
JSO looking for alleged suspects in Intracoastal West auto burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an auto burglary which occurred in the Intracoastal West area, according to a press release. Police say the suspects pictured below were observed arriving at the location in the pictured vehicle and entering a victim’s vehicle. Police say...
JSO: Violent crimes unit on scene investigating multiple late night shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday, just after midnight, patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of W 45th St in reference to a person shot. Officers were unable to locate a victim when they arrived to the scene; but were soon...
News4Jax.com
Family IDs man found fatally shot on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man who was found fatally shot in a Jacksonville neighborhood shared a photo Friday of their loved one. They identified him as Deon Jerido, 23. Officers responded to Doeboy Street on Wednesday afternoon after a call about someone found lying on a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle on Delmar Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area just before 4 a.m. because of reports of...
Westside High placed on lockdown after police search for armed man in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Westside High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning due to police activity in the area, Duval County Public Schools said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were searching at a mobile home park near the school after getting reports of an armed man in the area.
Police investigate 19-year-old shot on Townsend Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: JSO has confirmed that at around 5 p.m., officers were called to 5900 Townsend Rd. where they discovered a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Detectives are currently investigating the scene and it is unclear why the shooting occurred. The...
Man shot to death in Moncrief area identified by MAAD DADS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville advocacy group has identified the man who died via shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon. MAAD DADS says Deon Jerido, 23, was the victim of the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified by police. "Please speak up for the Jerido family,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
19-year-old hospitalized for treatment of gunshot wound, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest was not immediately announced Friday night after a 19-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Barnes. with the Sheriff’s Office, said investigators were called to the scene on Townsend Road east of Blanding Boulevard...
News4Jax.com
Men in masks, license plate check sparked pursuit of stolen white pickup along Roosevelt Boulevard, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators on Friday revealed new information in what led to Thursday’s pursuit of a white pickup truck along Roosevelt Boulevard that resulted in two cruisers and a civilian’s SUV being damaged. Police said neither officer was transported for treatment of injuries. One of two...
JSO looking for man allegedly connected to shooting on Lane Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man believed to be connected to a shooting incident last month on the Westside. Police say the incident happened Sept. 1 in the 400 block of Lane Avenue South. Detectives obtained the attached photos of the suspect and are seeking assistance from the community in identifying him.
Jacksonville firefighters responding to apartment fire in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Arlington. JFRD said the fire is in the 7500 block of the Arlington Expressway. Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information. Refresh this...
News4Jax.com
Evidence released in deadly July 2021 crash that police say was result of street race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has released interviews, 911 calls and photos from what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was a high-speed crash that killed a woman on Edgewood Avenue North in July 2021. Ethan Rainey and Kiari Hill are both facing charges in the...
News4Jax.com
JSO holding public online auction starting Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk, who was shot in line of duty, spotted at soccer match honoring Deputy Joshua Moyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time since he was wounded in the line of duty, News4JAX caught a glimpse of Jacksonville K-9 Officer Huk on Friday evening during an event in memory of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers. Huk was shot following a July police pursuit that ended...
Comments / 7