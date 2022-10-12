ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 7

LMFRN
3d ago

Someone definitely stepped out of bounds when it comes to our Constitutional Rights. I think they need to ask themselves do they really want whoever made this very flawed decision to be in charge of their complex.

Reply(5)
6
Gary Coles
3d ago

as long as police do not enter it should be fine, but if they enter then nothing they see should be worth anything. the land lord doesn't have the right to let police in your paid for property.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

One person shot in calf in Oceanway area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported person shot at 12215 West Sago Ave. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sage Ave. in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, Officers located a man in his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Suspect detained after man shot in 45th & Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police believe was shot in the area of 45th & Moncrief walked into a hospital early Saturday morning and is expected to be OK, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said shortly after midnight, patrol officers responded to West 45th Street,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Woman shot multiple times in stomach on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was found with multiple gunshot wounds late Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside is expected to recover, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said they were notified at 11 p.m. Friday of a shooting on Mackinaw Street, south of Commonwealth Avenue...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot in leg after dispute in Oceanway, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the Oceanway neighborhood Saturday afternoon following a dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Lessard said officers were called to the area around 1:15 p.m. because of a dispute but prior to arrival, the call was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived at Sago Avenue West near the Oceanway Community Center, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the leg after a dispute.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

JSO: Early morning shooting leaves one dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning, JSO received multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 1300 block of Delmar Street. Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. >>>...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandarin#Crime#The Apartment Complex#Civil Rights#Jso#The Watch Program#Sher
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle on Delmar Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area just before 4 a.m. because of reports of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy