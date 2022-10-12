ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Mecosta County, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
Big Rapids, MI
Business
Big Rapids, MI
Government
Mecosta County, MI
Government
recordpatriot.com

Senior center calendar of events Oct. 17-21

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 17 and beyond. Christmas gifts for the...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Joel Eisenberg

Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes

In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Alluvion Cannabis#Fluresh Timber Cannabis#The Treehouse Club
recordpatriot.com

New public display highlights Manistee area history

MANISTEE — It wasn’t the sort of day that event organizers were hoping for, but a crowd still turned out despite hail and rain Thursday morning to witness the dedication ceremony for the Origins Walk in Manistee. The public art installation, located along the Manistee Riverwalk, helps to...
MANISTEE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge

The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Founders Day closes Baldwin's sesquicentennial celebration

BALDWIN — After a summer of hosting several community events commemorating Baldwin’s 150th birthday, the Lake County Historical Society threw its last sesquicentennial celebration by honoring the town’s founders Saturday, Oct. 8. Even though the wind was cold and brisk, the sun was pleasant in the open-air...
BALDWIN, MI
recordpatriot.com

Chase to celebrate its sesquicentennial Oct. 30

CHASE — The public is invited to help the town of Chase celebrate its 150th year anniversary. Established as a post office in 1872, Chase boomed less than a decade later, when the logging industry really took off. Although the town never rose back to its former glory before...
CHASE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland Fire Department gets residents fired up about safety

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Fire Prevention Week drew to a close, the City of Midland Fire Department held its annual open house. Residents flocked to the department's headquarters station on the corner of East Haley and Washington streets on Saturday afternoon. Families explored the station, climbed aboard the fire engines, played cornhole and enjoyed complimentary refreshments in the kitchen. Emergency vehicles were stationed outside. Younger visitors tried on firefighter gear, learned about "stop, drop and roll," and tried their hand with a fire hose.
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

PHOTOS: Manistee Township Fire Department holds open house in honor of fire prevention month

MANISTEE TWP — October is Fire Prevention Month. Saturday was also the last day of Fire Prevention Week which started on Oct. 9. In honor of that, the Manistee Township Fire Department held an open house that gave educational demonstrations to children and adults alike. Among those who received a tour of the firehouse plus the Manistee Township Fire truck and the hook and ladder truck was 9-year-old Payton Chick who is the niece of Jayde Bray, an Emergency Service responder for the Manistee Township Fire department.
MANISTEE, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged

SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131

WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
WALKER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy