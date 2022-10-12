Therapy Choice Expands Its Home Modification Program Through Partnerships with Leading Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)

Read full article on original website
Related
Everspan Partners with Specialty Program Group on Habitational Program
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everspan Group , Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced a partnership with. (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage firms and underwriting facilities. Everspan will support SPG’s newly launched habitational excess casualty program, HABX. HABX addresses a gap in coverage for owners of commercial...
Phramalive.com
A CLEAR Approach to Health Literacy: Making Healthcare Equitable and Accessible for All
A CLEAR approach to health literacy: Making healthcare equitable and accessible for all. I am an unequivocal health literacy champion. My coworkers are used to me banging my “clear communications” drum at every meeting, over and over. But I can’t help it, because it’s just that important. Understanding and applying health literacy principles is about empowering people to find, discern, and use information to improve their own health, or the health of those they care for —and not just for those we might perceive as having a low reading comprehension level. Clear communication (achieved with the support of health literacy principles) makes healthcare spaces more equitable and accessible for everyone.
This won't hurt a bit: The anesthesiologist who is putting you under may work for a private-equity firm
This summer, the anesthesiology department at the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, was in crisis. For months, the outside staffing company overseeing the department had slashed staff to what the 600-bed hospital's leaders considered dangerous levels. In the first six months of 2022, hospital officials recorded 286 adverse events that resulted from chronic understaffing, according to a lawsuit.
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in
Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual deaths of tens of millions of baby boomers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Business of long-term care ‘has never been worse’ as occupancy, staffing challenges continue
NASHVILLE, TN — With the clinical issues of COVID-19 largely behind the long-term care industry, the business side “has never been worse,” according to American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living President and CEO Mark Parkinson. Speaking to the media Tuesday during the AHCA/NCAL...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims
Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
beckersdental.com
ADA launches Health Equity Action Team as part of new initiative
The American Dental Association launched a new Health Equity Action Team to move toward eliminating disparities in oral health. The team will be led by the Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention, according to an Oct. 13 news release from the ADA. During SmileCon, an ADA event, the team...
healthleadersmedia.com
Physician Staffing Executive: 'The Numbers Are Increasingly Alarming'
Physician burnout and turnover at physician practices has increased, according to a new survey. — Jackson Physician Search presented the findings of a survey of physicians and practice administrators on burnout and related issues at this week's Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) conference in Boston. Physician burnout was already...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DVM 360
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
Recent Studies from Jorge Tadeo Lozano University Add New Data to Global Health (How Can Community Participation Strengthen a Health Insurance System? the Case of Health Insurer’s User Associations In Colombia): Health and Medicine – Global Health
-- Research findings on Health and Medicine - Global Health are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Colombia’s universal health coverage programme has enrolled 98% of the population, thereby improving financial protection and health outcomes. The right to participate in the organisation of healthcare is enshrined in the 1991 Colombian Constitution.”
College of Health Sciences Researcher Details Findings in Information Technology (Antibiotic prescribing amongst South African general practitioners in private practice: an analysis of a health insurance database): Information Technology
-- Investigators publish new report on information technology. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To investigate the appropriateness of antibiotic prescribing among GPs in the private primary healthcare sector in. South Africa. . An anonymized national database of claims for antibiotic prescriptions was...
BLUE CROSS ENHANCES PRESCRIPTION DRUG AND MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS FOR POPULAR MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PPO AND HMO PLANS AND OFFERS PLANS WITH $0 MONTHLY PREMIUMS
Medicare beneficiaries have until Dec. 7 to choose one of Blue Cross' highly rated, affordable Medicare Advantage plans [i]. ) has added even more enhanced benefits to its popular PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans—including expanded prescription drug and mental health benefits—providing older adults with a suite of plans starting with premiums as low as.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Researchers’ Work from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Focuses on Insurance (Geographic Variations In Medicare Cochlear Implantations In the United States): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To describe national practice patterns and detail geographic and temporal changes in cochlear implantations (CIs) in the Medicare population. Cross-sectional analysis. Medicare B Public Use Files.”. The news correspondents...
Central South University Reports Findings in Medical Informatics (Construction and validation of a revised satisfaction index model for the Chinese urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme): Health Information Technology – Medical Informatics
-- New research on Health Information Technology - Medical Informatics is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Quality is the most important factor in satisfaction. However, the existing satisfaction index model of urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme (SIM_URRBMI) lacks the segmentation of perceived quality elements, it couldn’t provide a reference for quality improvement and satisfaction promotion.”
Investigators at Stanford University Describe Findings in Information Technology (Is Low-value Testing Before Low-risk Hand Surgery Associated With Increased Downstream Healthcare Use and Reimbursements? a National Claims Database Analysis): Information Technology
-- Current study results on Information Technology have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Minor hand procedures can often be completed in the office without any laboratory testing. Preoperative screening tests before minor hand procedures are unnecessary and considered low value because they can lead to preventable invasive confirmatory tests and/or procedures.”
10 Best Small-Business Ideas With Low Overhead Costs
Starting a business can be a multimillionaire-dollar proposition that requires rounds of a massive fundraising and the issuance of stock to investors. But there are plenty of types of small businesses...
Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations
TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
PETS・
Colton Risk Management Consulting To Become Natural Disasters Management Firm in New York
The leading risk management and consulting firm unveils promising plans to expand. , a leading insurance consulting and outsourced Risk Management firm, announced its new expansion, boosting its capabilities tenfold. The company aims to become the most prominent natural disasters management firm in. New York. and the entire state. The...
Trust plays a vital role in marketing | Cathy Ackermann
It has been said that our society seems to be headed for a “trust recession,” and that trust is crucial to capitalism. People who don’t trust other people or companies don’t buy from them, invest in them or collaborate with them. Researchers tell us that a...
ajmc.com
Drivers of Health Resource Management in MDS
Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: As we talk about total cost of care and health resource utilization, I’m going to pivot to Dr Weaver, our in-house expert, to talk to us. Dr Weaver, we talked about a lot of context in treatment. We talked about the unique needs of this patient population. From your perspective, what are the drivers of health care resource utilization in patients with MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome]?
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0