California State

ABC10

Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco

SAN DIEGO — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications. But the law never took effect. Tobacco giants,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California 2022 election | Ballot propositions explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Nov. 8, 2022, Californians will vote on seven statewide ballot propositions, each a would-be new law that needs voter approval to take effect. At ABC10, we stand for you, which is why we made the videos below. There's no arguing -- just clear, concise language...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

For undocumented students, job opportunities are scarce. This state program could help.

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Natalia Angeles always knew she was going to college despite being undocumented, so giving up the chance to attend a four-year university straight out of high school was not easy. But when the acceptance came from the University of California at Riverside, she quickly realized that without being able to work legally, she couldn’t afford to attend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California delays decision to list Joshua tree as threatened

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California again pushed back its decision on whether to list the western Joshua tree as threatened after a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Fish and Game Commission. The decision to move back the vote until at least February comes months after the commission deadlocked on whether...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too much of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home." There isn't a law against people...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 15-16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If an Armenian food festival, an old cemetery lantern tour, or a chili cook-off sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather is cooling down, giving us the autumn breeze we've been wanting....
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Veteran Pop-Up Arts Cafe celebrates art, raises awareness

SACRAMENTO, Calif — About 30 veterans statewide got a chance to display their art and raise awareness today at a Veteran's Pop-Up Arts Cafe. The free pop-up event took place on the west steps in front of the California State Capitol, celebrating and highlighting the role that arts and creative expression can play in supporting the health and well-being of veterans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento, CA
