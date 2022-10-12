ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 100 rats on the loose in Harrisburg

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg.

In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them.

Some of the rats have been caught but there are still dozens on the run.

Now, volunteers are trying to catch them using peanut butter, cereal, chips, and other food to lure them into traps.

