Over 100 rats on the loose in Harrisburg

More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg.

In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them.

Some of the rats have been caught but there are still dozens on the run.

taking a break until this evening, but this is what myself and a new friend were able to catch. If anyone would like... Posted by Bethany Pascoe on Monday, October 10, 2022

Now, volunteers are trying to catch them using peanut butter, cereal, chips, and other food to lure them into traps.