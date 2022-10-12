ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

wtoc.com

Tybee community celebrating the island’s 135th Birthday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is a special day for Tybee as the community celebrates the island’s 135th birthday!. Everyone was invited out to Memorial Park to enjoy cupcakes and activities to celebrate the wonderful things that Tybee has accomplished in its 135 years. Tybee was incorporated on...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Metropolitan Planning Commission votes against zoning changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Planning Commission has decided they will not recommend a proposed change for the Planned Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center. The commission voted 5 to 4 after hearing from community members at their meeting Tuesday night. Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have petitioned for...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Beaufort County Library System plans to add new location

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Library System is adding a sixth branch location. The library system will be opening its first branch in the town of Port Royal. The library board approved exploring the concept of using a county-owned building on Paris Avenue for the new location.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry town to enforce new ordinance for boat owners

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The town of Port Royal has grown frustrated with the number of abandoned boats and now they’re ready to end the problem. Town council is looking to enforce new rules for boat owners. Once approved, it a permit would be required for anchoring within a certain distance of docks, marinas, […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
wtoc.com

City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. board of education proposes millage rate increase

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Liberty County, you might notice some changes to your property taxes soon. The Liberty County Board of Education has recommended a change to their millage rate. Liberty County School System officials say while the proposed millage rate is technically an increase in...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Shelters opening extra bed space as homeless camp closes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah were evicted at 1 o’clock this afternoon. As folks were forced out of the place they call home, the city says partner organizations like the Salvation Army and Union Mission opened up extra bed space to accommodate them.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Walkways and roadways reopen on Broughton Street after gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: Savannah Fire has cleared and opened Broughton Street walkways and roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Savannah Fire has blocked off a section of downtown Savannah due to a gas leak. The closure is from Bull Street to Broughton Street, Broughton Street to Whitaker...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Island under boil water advisory

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island is under a boil water advisory due to service disruption, the city said. The city says the boil water alert is issued until further notice. To view the full boil water guidelines, click or tap here. To properly boil tap water for use you should: Heat water until […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV-TV

Where’s Bunny Ware, North GA Mountains Edition!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, Bunny Ware comes to us from North Georgia where all of the fantastic fall festivities are underway! With fall being in full swing up in North Georgia, these fun events are only a day trip away and worth the adventure!. Bunny visited our...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA

