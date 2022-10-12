Read full article on original website
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Tybee community celebrating the island’s 135th Birthday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is a special day for Tybee as the community celebrates the island’s 135th birthday!. Everyone was invited out to Memorial Park to enjoy cupcakes and activities to celebrate the wonderful things that Tybee has accomplished in its 135 years. Tybee was incorporated on...
wtoc.com
Coalition to Rename Calhoun Square gathers ahead of city council vote
wtoc.com
Metropolitan Planning Commission votes against zoning changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Planning Commission has decided they will not recommend a proposed change for the Planned Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center. The commission voted 5 to 4 after hearing from community members at their meeting Tuesday night. Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have petitioned for...
live5news.com
Beaufort County Library System plans to add new location
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Library System is adding a sixth branch location. The library system will be opening its first branch in the town of Port Royal. The library board approved exploring the concept of using a county-owned building on Paris Avenue for the new location.
Lowcountry town to enforce new ordinance for boat owners
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The town of Port Royal has grown frustrated with the number of abandoned boats and now they’re ready to end the problem. Town council is looking to enforce new rules for boat owners. Once approved, it a permit would be required for anchoring within a certain distance of docks, marinas, […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
walterborolive.com
Hardee Greens, LLC to bring 58 new jobs to Jasper County and surrounding area
PRESS RELEASE - Hardeeville, S.C. – Hardee Greens, LLC, a startup indoor, vertical farm company, today announced plans to establish operations in Jasper County. The company’s $1.3 million investment will create 58 new jobs. Established by South Carolina natives, Hardee Greens, LLC will grow fresh green herbs and salad greens.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. board of education proposes millage rate increase
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Liberty County, you might notice some changes to your property taxes soon. The Liberty County Board of Education has recommended a change to their millage rate. Liberty County School System officials say while the proposed millage rate is technically an increase in...
City clears out homeless encampment under Truman Bridge, displaces dozens
wtoc.com
Shelters opening extra bed space as homeless camp closes
wtoc.com
Walkways and roadways reopen on Broughton Street after gas leak
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: Savannah Fire has cleared and opened Broughton Street walkways and roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Savannah Fire has blocked off a section of downtown Savannah due to a gas leak. The closure is from Bull Street to Broughton Street, Broughton Street to Whitaker...
WTGS
Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
Tybee Island under boil water advisory
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island is under a boil water advisory due to service disruption, the city said. The city says the boil water alert is issued until further notice. To view the full boil water guidelines, click or tap here. To properly boil tap water for use you should: Heat water until […]
WJCL
Savannah officials will clear homeless community campsite on President Street
WJCL
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson Calls for Action to Rename Calhoun Square
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
City to clear out President Street homeless encampment by Thursday
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware, North GA Mountains Edition!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, Bunny Ware comes to us from North Georgia where all of the fantastic fall festivities are underway! With fall being in full swing up in North Georgia, these fun events are only a day trip away and worth the adventure!. Bunny visited our...
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.
