Saint Charles, MO

KMOV

Body found on front porch in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a body was found on the porch of a home in North City Friday morning. The body was found in the 4700 block of Wren. Homicide detectives are investigating.
NORTH CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot

Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
CENTRALIA, IL
fox8live.com

15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace Friday (Oct.14). Police responded to a call of gunshots in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace around 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 9). Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, identified as 19-year-old Yasmine Halum, laying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence.
LAPLACE, LA
Saint Charles, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in North County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a crash in north St. Louis County Thursday. The St. Louis County Police Department said the driver of a gold Chevrolet Cavalier was going south on Halls Ferry Road and was turning into a parking lot near Halls Ferry and St. Cyr roads when a Toyota Camry hit the Cavalier from the passenger side.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
FERGUSON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store

Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County

(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
BONNE TERRE, MO

