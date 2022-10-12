Read full article on original website
KMOV
Body found on front porch in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a body was found on the porch of a home in North City Friday morning. The body was found in the 4700 block of Wren. Homicide detectives are investigating.
St. Charles police searching for 2 suspects after shots fired Wednesday afternoon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is looking for two men involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. St. Charles police responded to a report of shots fired after noon Wednesday near Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. Officers found that...
southernillinoisnow.com
Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot
Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
fox8live.com
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace Friday (Oct.14). Police responded to a call of gunshots in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace around 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 9). Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, identified as 19-year-old Yasmine Halum, laying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence.
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 men who stole nearly $7k from vehicle
Two men were arrested in Mt. Juliet after they reportedly stole nearly $7,000 from an unlocked truck.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man arrested after crashing semi-truck into UP gas station, man who was pumping gas dies
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed into the gasoline pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’Anse late Thursday night. The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan...
KMOV
Woman killed in North County crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a crash in north St. Louis County Thursday. The St. Louis County Police Department said the driver of a gold Chevrolet Cavalier was going south on Halls Ferry Road and was turning into a parking lot near Halls Ferry and St. Cyr roads when a Toyota Camry hit the Cavalier from the passenger side.
KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
UMSL student mourns loss of dad from deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
St. Louis County Police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday morning.
KFVS12
Firetruck overturns in St. Francois County, driver sent to hospital
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a firetruck crash in St. Francois County early Thursday morning, Oct. 13. According to MSHP, the crash occurred at 7 a.m. at Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive. Troopers say the truck traveled off the roadway and overturned. The...
KMOV
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
myleaderpaper.com
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
mymoinfo.com
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
Missouri state employee accused of stealing public money for friends and relatives
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri state employee has been charged with three federal felony charges after being accused of sending unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. Vicky Hefner, of Jefferson County, began working with Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations in 2009. She worked in the...
3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.
