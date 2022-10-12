I know it’s only October, but it’s never too early to get hyped up for the holidays, right? But it’s not the most wonderful time of the year unless you have your seasonal sips to go with it. If you’re go-to coffee spot is the same as Ben Affleck’s, then you might be wondering when Dunkin’s holiday drinks will come back for 2022. You’ll be happy to know reports eye an early return. Get ready to curl up with a peppermint mocha while watching all the holiday movies, or swap out your morning cuppa for a new festive sip like the reported Cookie Butter Cold Brew. The holidays are coming soon, and Dunkin’ is ready to have you sipping like it.

