ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

We’re Calling It: Pickleball Sets Will Be One of the Top Trending Holiday Gifts of 2022

By Mike Fazioli
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNDhJ_0iWLUlLn00

The rackets are small, the name is nonsensical, and the balls are plastic. So how on earth has pickleball become one of the hottest pastimes in the country?

That is not for us to question. The trend is clear: This holiday shopping season will feature pickleball sets flying off the shelves faster and in greater volume than ever before. Experienced players and curious newbies alike will be hoping to find pickleball equipment among their holiday haul.

Recently, SPY named the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 as well as the Top Gifting Trends of the holiday shopping season, and the best pickleball sets are high on both lists.

So what makes pickleball so popular? Many things — the plastic ball and badminton-sized court make it a perfect fit for gyms and health clubs, for starters. Instantly that makes it a four-season game, which — don’t laugh — was the entire inspiration for the invention of basketball in the late 19th century. It does not require much in the way of equipment, and unlike tennis, the nets are portable and easily stashed. The rules — see below — are relatively simple.

And it’s a way better workout than it looks on first glance. Throw in the social aspect and — bingo — hot new trending game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RulLd_0iWLUlLn00

Although, for a hot “new” trending game, pickleball has a long if obscure history. The game was invented nearly 60 years ago , and depending on which story you read, got its strange name either from the “pickle boat” tradition in crew or from the rambunctious dog of the game’s inventor, who was fond of stealing the ball during play.

Another great pickleball perk? It’s inexpensive, unlike many other games. (Yes, we’re looking at you, golf.) You can easily avail yourself of all the necessary equipment at a very reasonable cost. And with that in mind, here are some of the best pickleball sets for jumping on the pickleball bandwagon.

Franklin Sports Pickleball Paddle and Ball Set

BEST BEGINNER BUNDLE

The basics are here: two wooden paddles, two regulation balls, one super-low price — currently 57% off retail at Amazon. This set also comes from Franklin, a longtime trusted sporting-goods brand, so the quality is vouched for. Curious to try the hot new game? Start here with the best picklleball sets for beginners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXasK_0iWLUlLn00

Buy: Franklin Sports Pickleball Paddle and Ball Set $12.79 (orig. $29.99) 57% OFF

Adjustable Pickleball, Badminton & Volleyball Net

ON SALE

This pickleball set comes with everything you need to play pickleball and badminton. The height of the net can even be adjusted to accommodate volleyball games at the beach or local basketball court. Finally, this set also comes with bonus pickleball paddles, so if you’re looking for an all-in-one pickleball gift set, then this is a great option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljobf_0iWLUlLn00

Buy: Adjustable Pickleball & Badminton Net Set $119.95

Helium Versus Pickleball Set of 4

BEST DOUBLES SET

Like tennis, pickleball’s doubles play is faster and often more fun than one-on-one. Call up your favorite couple to hang with and have them meet you at the gym or rec center, or bring this set in case you make new friends while on the court. Four quality paddles, two outdoor balls, two indoor balls, and a drawstring carrying bag is all you need if you’re joining an indoor league or just taking lessons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmZHZ_0iWLUlLn00

Buy: Helium Versus Pickleball Set of 4 $84.95 (orig. $99.95) 15% OFF

Panel Sound USAPA Approved Lightweight Pickleball Paddles Set of 2

BEST INTERMEDIATE SET

So you like the game and you’re feeling a little more competitive? Time to bump up into these lightweight USAPA (USA Pickleball) approved fiberglass paddles. You’ll swing easier and get less fatigued with these as compared to the entry-level wood paddles. This set also assumes you’ll be breaking a hard sweat, so it comes with two absorbent towels along with four balls and the shoulder-sling carrying case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOu50_0iWLUlLn00

Buy: Panel Sound USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddle Lightweight Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 $59.99 (orig. $89.99) 33% OFF

FILA Accessories Pickleball Net Set

BEST BUDGET SET WITH NET

The gym or rec center comes with nets. Your house? Not so much. But if you have a nice level driveway and you want to play pickleball, step right up and grab this complete set from FILA. The all-weather net can be assembled and operational in five minutes or less, and the whole thing — net, four paddles, and four balls — breaks down small enough to fit into the small included carrying bag, and the entire thing weighs only 8.5 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKS4M_0iWLUlLn00

Buy: FILA Accessories Pickleball Net Set $78.03 (orig. $99.99) 22% OFF

Versix Strike 4F Complete Pickleball Set

BEST SET WITH NET

Here’s the top of the line all-inclusive pickleball bundle for the more competitive set. Four lightweight comfort-wrapped fiberglass paddles, a regulation 10-foot net, four USAPA-approved balls, a carrying bag, and a set of complete rules and instructions for play. This is the set for you if you take your fun seriously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzkGz_0iWLUlLn00

Buy: Versix Strike 4F Complete Pickleball Set $199.99 (orig. $274.99) 27% OFF

Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs (12-Pack)

GOTTA HAVE BALLS

Yes, there’s a difference between outdoor balls like this set from Franklin and indoor balls . The outdoor variety are heavier and have more holes in order to stand up to wind. They can also sting a little if you get whacked with one, unlike the softer and lighter indoor balls. Regardless, you’re going to want a supply of balls on hand for when an impromptu match breaks out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hETA_0iWLUlLn00

Buy: Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs (12-Pack0 $31.52

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
SHOPPING
SPY

Hurry: We Found Levi’s Jeans Marked Down To $26 During the Prime Day Early Access Sale

Stop what you’re doing: you can currently get Levi’s jeans for as low as $23-$26 right now. There’s never been a better time to replenish your denim collection with the world’s best jeans than during the Prime Early Access Sale, happening now through October 12. It’s safe to say that Levi’s is the main staple in every modern jean wearer’s wardrobe, so any time they’re on sale, it’s sort of a big deal. But we’ve never seen Levi’s on sale like this. Seriously, with popular styles starting at just $23, this is a can’t-miss sale. Every year, we gather up the best...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar Is Adorable Nostalgic Fun — and On Sale During Prime Day

Update: We’ve updated this post, originally published on October 10, with updated pricing information. Here at SPY, we’re constantly browsing and writing about the best Amazon deals. That’s why after Amazon announced a Prime Day-sized event so close to the holiday shopping season, we got more excited than a Snorlax at a Vegas buffet. Quite the visual, isn’t it? On that note, if you’re one of those ’90s kids who loves to open Christmas gifts, we’ve got news for you — the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale features the fan-favorite Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. Both the 2021 and 2022 versions of this...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Walmart Just Released Their Top Holiday Toy List For 2022

There's no denying that the holidays are fast approaching. If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, that means one thing: toys. Now is the best time to get a head start on your Christmas planning, and Walmart is here to help you find the best toys to gift this holiday season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Christmas Gifts#Pickleball
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays

First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over three months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself over the summer. Now that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. This fall edition of Prime Day offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. And now that...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Breaking: You Can Now Buy Blue Apron Meal Kits on Amazon A La Carte – No Subscription Required

Amazon and Blue Apron recently announced a new partnership that would offer meal kits without a subscription via Amazon. This a-la-carte collab will undoubtedly help strengthen Blue Apron’s status as one of the premier meal kits around.  The news arrives as subscription-based services struggle post-pandemic. As just one example, Netflix reported a loss of subscribers post-COVID, which has forced them to restructure their business practices going forward. This new method of purchase allows Blue APron shoppers to order meal plans a la carte instead of being tied to Blue’s Apron’s subscription-based service as they were required to do in the past. An...
RECIPES
SPY

Early Prime Day Deal: Get The Ring Video Doorbell For Just $39 Tonight

Tomorrow is the start of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until the end of Wednesday. We’ll be keeping tabs on all of the best tech deals and update you on the best products over the two-day event, but if the Early Access Sale isn’t quite early enough for you, there are already savings to take advantage of right now. Right now, you can score a 2021 model Ring doorbell for just $40, which is $25 off the $65 list price. If you don’t already have a video doorbell to protect your Prime deliveries, then this is a hard deal to...
ELECTRONICS
Allrecipes.com

Why Is The Internet Obsessed With IKEA's Newest Kitchen Product?

IKEA, home to our favorite furniture and Swedish meatballs, and now, our new kitchen organization obsession. Yes, IKEA has stepped up its kitchen products and one in particular has caught the eye of the internet and is taking TikTok — and seemingly the whole internet — by storm.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy