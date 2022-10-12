ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane making full transition to new parking meters, payment app Friday

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is fully transitioning to new parking meters and a new mobile payment app this Friday.

The Parking Services Department is installing the second phase of new single and dual-space on-street parking meters across downtown. The meters will be installed east of Washington to Division and south of Spokane Falls Blvd to First Ave.

Several of the new meters were installed earlier this year. As Phase 2 of the project begins, the city will do away with the Passport mobile app payment provider.

Now, people parking downtown will need the ParkMobile app. The full transition to the new platform will be effective Friday.

Customers who have remaining monies in Passport wallets will be reimbursed to their credit cards or by checks. They may also be provided with a digital coupon code for $2.40 with ParkMobile if they have less than two dollars remaining.

The City says the new meters will not only accept mobile payment but will also accept credit cards, debit cards and coins.

The new meters are also color-coded according to time limits for better visibility. Two-hour limits are purple, four-hour time limits are blue and all-day spaces are green.

